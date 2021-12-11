ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your daily horoscope

 2 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The machines don’t seem to be on your side, though their failure to perform as expected will make your day even better. Your workarounds will be nothing short of brilliant. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re tempted to deliver something different from the order. What...

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/21) Write, communicate and connect this year. Disciplined practices lead to satisfying creative results. Shining like a star this winter fuels your physical performance next spring. Summer transitions require thoughtful adaptations that inspire renewed vision, hope and purpose next autumn. Edit and refine for greatest impact. To...
December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
Horoscopes Dec. 10, 2021: Kenneth Branagh, show your intelligence overtly by standing up for your beliefs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kyliegh Curran, 16; Raven-Symone, 36; Emmanuelle Chriqui, 46; Kenneth Branagh, 61. Happy Birthday: Express your views, and align yourself with people who contribute to your progress. Refuse to let emotional matters and manipulative people confuse or push you down a questionable path. Show your intelligence overtly by standing up for your beliefs. Explore new possibilities, and put your energy where it will do the most to ensure a better life. Your numbers are 3, 14, 21, 27, 30, 36, 45.
Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
Astrology: This is what your zodiac sign says about the way you sleep

Ever wondered what a Taurus is like when falling asleep? Or perhaps you're interested in knowing a Virgo's bedtime routine? Keep on reading to find out what your zodiac sign says about your sleeping habits. Capricorn, December 21-January 20. Known for being hard workers and stopping at nothing to achieve...
Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2021

The sun is in your sign, Sagittarius, bringing a celebratory atmosphere! You’re feeling revitalized and excited to take on the next year. The sun is a symbol of will, passion, and creativity, and you’re reconnecting with your sense of purpose. You may also be in a nostalgic mood at the...
Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
Horoscope for Thursday, 12/02/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): There are signs of a growing disagreement, but don't try to resolve it now. This could wind up leading to a new and better approach. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Many things will be said that people will regret having said later. It's why you shouldn't take what you're hearing seriously. Draw a curtain of charity over the rest of the scene.
Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in quest for knowledge, invokes the wisdom of Ganesh. The elephant headed deity removes obstacles allowing the fulfillment of Sagittarian intelligence, international rapprochement, thanksgiving and ideals. Scorpio revealed the psychological depth of our inner archaeology, and now the Archer allows us to manifest changes both within and without. Sagittarius...
Horoscopes Dec. 7, 2021: Ellen Burstyn, share your enthusiasm with others

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Browning, 33; C. Thomas Howell, 55; Tom Waits, 72; Ellen Burstyn, 89. Happy Birthday: Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and creative imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and to enjoy the life adjustments you make. Share your enthusiasm with others, and take a leadership position. Your numbers are 2, 12, 20, 29, 34, 37, 48.
