ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Asthma may reduce risk of brain tumors—but how?

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp2p0_0dKBnpqh00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

There’s not much good that can be said about asthma, a breathing disease in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed.

But In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found people with asthma seem to be less likely to develop brain tumors than others.

It comes down to the behavior of T cells, a type of immune cell. When a person—or a mouse—develops asthma, their T cells become activated.

The researchers discovered that asthma causes the T cells to behave in a way that induces lung inflammation but prevents the growth of brain tumors. What’s bad news for the airways may be good news for the brain.

The findings suggest that reprogramming T cells in brain tumor patients to act more like T cells in asthma patients could be a new approach to treating brain cancer.

The idea that people with inflammatory diseases, such as asthma or eczema, are less prone to developing brain tumors was first proposed more than 15 years ago.

But there was no obvious reason why the two very different kinds of diseases would be linked, and some scientists questioned whether the association was real.

In the study, the team tested mice with brain tumors.

They exposed groups of mice to irritants that induce asthma at age 4 weeks to 6 weeks, and treated a control group with saltwater for comparison.

Then they checked brain tumors at 3 months and 6 months of age. The mice with asthma did not form these brain tumors.

Further experiments revealed that inducing asthma in tumor-prone mice changes the behavior of their T cells.

After the mice developed asthma, their T cells began secreting a protein called decorin.

In the airways, decorin is a problem. It acts on the tissues that line the airways and exacerbates asthma symptoms.

But in the brain, decorin is beneficial. There, the protein acts on immune cells known as microglia and blocks their activation. Activated microglia promote the growth and development of brain tumors.

The team found treatment with either decorin protected mice from developing brain tumors. The findings suggest that blocking microglial activation may be a potentially useful approach for brain tumors.

They say these findings open the door to new kinds of therapies targeting T cells and their interactions with cells in the brain.

If you care about cancer, please read studies about men taking these drugs may face a dangerous delay in prostate cancer diagnosis and findings of this common food chemical may increase your cancer risk.

For more information about cancer and your health, please see recent studies about this common painkiller may help fight cancer and results showing that this common bowel disease linked to prostate cancer.

The study is published in Nature Communications. One author of the study is David H. Gutmann, MD, Ph.D.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This diet reduces your risk of cognitive impairment, dementia

In a new study from the University of Barcelona, researchers found a diet rich in plant products reduces the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly. They examined the link between the metabolism of dietary components, intestinal microbiota, metabolism and cognitive impairment. The results showed a protective association...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

7 things to know about ‘chemo brain’

Many people who have undergone treatment for cancer, especially chemotherapy, report they just don’t seem to be able to think as clearly as they used to. N.Lynn Henry, M.D., Ph.D., the breast oncology disease lead at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, shares the latest findings on “chemo brain.”
CANCER
bcm.edu

The power of sleep in Alzheimer’s disease

There is a well-known connection between sleep disruption and risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of AD by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. The lab of Dr. Jeannie Chin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Asthma#Prostate Cancer#Lung Cancer#Washington University
yourcentralvalley.com

MedWatch Today: Man Gets into Car Accident, Scans Show Brain Tumor

After Andrew Caquias clocked out of his night shift in May 2021, he got into a car accident. Though he wasn’t severely injured, his scans found something much more serious – a brain tumor. Andrew is only 23-years-old. But today, he is supported by a walking stick and still on...
FRESNO, CA
the university of hawai'i system

Gene x interactions may help reduce mesothelioma risk

Researchers have recently discovered that certain enzymes binded to each other may help lessen the risk of developing mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs and abdomen. The study from University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center’s Flavia Novelli, Michele Carbone and Haining Yang was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S. They reported that the interaction of BAP1 (a tumor suppressor gene), HMGB1 (nuclear protein) and HDAC1 (hemoglobin) form a trimer, a macromolecular component made up of multiple molecules, which may improve mesothelioma outcomes.
HONOLULU, HI
West Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Cataract surgery may reduce your risk of dementia, new study shows

Cataract removal surgery is associated with a 30% lower risk of dementia for older people. That's what researchers from the University of Washington found in a new study. They looked at more than 3,000 people aged 65 and older who were already enrolled in a study about aging. After analyzing the data, they found that people who had surgery to remove their cataracts had a 30% lower risk of developing dementia -- Alzheimer's disease specifically -- than those who did not have the surgery. Plus, they found that the risk stayed lower for at least 10 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

H1N1 influenza may increase risk of developing Parkinson’s disease: Study

Most cases of Parkinson’s have no known cause, and researchers continue to debate and study possible factors that may contribute to the disease. Research reported in the journal npj Parkinson’s Disease suggests that a certain strain of influenza virus predisposes mice to developing pathologies that mimic those seen in Parkinson’s disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
parentherald.com

Regular Diet of Oily Fish Reduces Risk of Asthma in Kids, Study Reveals

A respiratory condition like asthma in kids may be very common, but a new study has shown that children who are used to eating plenty of oily fish can significantly cut their risks of developing asthma by as much as 50 percent. Experts from London's Queen Mary University said that...
DIETS
backpacker.com

How to Hike with Asthma

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’re hiking up the seventh of 10 steep switchbacks one cool, spring morning when it becomes difficult to breath. You begin wheezing, coughing, and a tightness takes hold of your chest. Asthma attack. If you have asthma, chances...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Types of Epilepsy

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy with Stantonal Heteromoria(TLE) is one of the most common causes of epilepsy. Patients suffering from TLE have frequent episodes of abnormal electrical discharges in the hippocampus which leads to seizure activity. The symptomatology seen in TLE depends on the location of seizure focussing within the hippocampus. However, there are certain common features seen during the ictal period which will be discussed here.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Childhood Asthma: New Treatment Significantly Reduces Sever Asthma Attacks

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi today announced that the New England Journal of Medicine has published positive results from a pivotal Dupixent® (dupilumab) clinical trial in children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. These data formed the basis for the FDA approval of Dupixent on October 20, 2021 as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Asthma reduces glioma formation by T cell decorin-mediated inhibition of microglia

To elucidate the mechanisms underlying the reduced incidence of brain tumors in children with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and asthma, we leverage Nf1 optic pathway glioma (Nf1OPG) mice, human and mouse RNAseq data, and two different experimental asthma models. Following ovalbumin or house dust mite asthma induction at 4"“6 weeks of age (WOA), Nf1OPG mouse optic nerve volumes and proliferation are decreased at 12 and 24 WOA, indicating no tumor development. This inhibition is accompanied by reduced expression of the microglia-produced optic glioma mitogen, Ccl5. Human and murine T cell transcriptome analyses reveal that inhibition of microglia Ccl5 production results from increased T cell expression of decorin, which blocks Ccl4-mediated microglia Ccl5 expression through reduced microglia NFÎºB signaling. Decorin or NFÎºB inhibitor treatment of Nf1OPG mice at 4"“6 WOA inhibits tumor formation at 12 WOA, thus establishing a potential mechanistic etiology for the attenuated glioma incidence observed in children with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Scientists decode why asthma symptoms get worse at night

Melatonin, the body’s natural hormone linked to the control of the sleep-wake cycle, exasperates the constriction of the pathway that moves air to and from the lungs, according to a new study that explains why asthma patients experience worse symptoms at night.Several reports indicate that over half of asthma deaths occur at night, suggesting a link between nocturnal asthma symptoms and deaths due to the respiratory condition. Asthma patients have trouble breathing due to a symptom called bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus — the pathway that moves air to and from your lungs — contract. Many patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Brain Tumors

A brain tumor can cause a wide range of symptoms. Symptoms depend on the size and location of the tumor, and whether it is benign or malignant. Symptoms may include: headaches, changes in personality or behavior, problems with speech and language processing, seizures, nausea and vomiting, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, loss of coordination or balance, visual disturbances such as double vision or eyes that point to one side. These symptoms are often present only when the patient becomes anxious about their illness.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

How to reduce cancer fatigue

As cancer treatment continues to improve, there are more cancer survivors. The number of people with a history of cancer in the United States has increased from 3 million in 1971 to about 14 million today. With more people living with cancer come more reported long-term side effects. Also known...
CANCER
asapland.com

Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension is a serious condition in which the blood pressure within the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs is elevated. The term ‘pulmonary hypertension by itself is not very precise. It usually refers to ‘primary pulmonary hypertension, where no other disease can account for it. However, many patients with this diagnosis do have an identifiable cause of their illness (see under differential diagnosis).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy