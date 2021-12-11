ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These people need earlier COVID boosters

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McA7w_0dKBnnKT00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

People with rheumatic diseases or inflammatory diseases of the intestine (Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis) and skin (psoriasis) are often treated with medicinal substances that suppress the immune system.

These immunosuppressive treatments can prevent flares of the disease but may also reduce the success of COVID vaccination.

In a new study from Kiel University, researchers found that the new mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and well-tolerated for people with chronic inflammatory diseases and undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

In order to gauge the long-term vaccine response, 23 patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were re-examined six months after the second vaccination.

In some of them, antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 had fallen sharply.

The team found that the 13 patients treated with TNF alpha blockers had significantly lower antibody levels than healthy people.

This does not necessarily mean that individuals treated with TNF alpha blockers would no longer have protection against infection with the coronavirus.

Because it’s not only the antibodies specifically targeted against the virus which protect against infection but also specialized immune cells.

The team says this cellular vaccine response remains virtually unchanged in patients treated with TNF alpha-blockers after six months. Some protection probably remains, but compared to other people, it will be slightly worse.

After six months, the patients certainly need a booster vaccination, but it would probably be a good idea to give them a booster earlier.

The most noticeable difference between the individuals treated with TNF alpha-blockers and the other groups was observed in the concentrations of neutralizing antibodies.

Neutralizing antibodies bind to a virus particle in a very special way, and prevent the virus from infecting a cell.

There is still no threshold value determined for the concentration of neutralizing antibodies which is required for immune protection.

Results from breakthrough infections indicate that decreasing levels of neutralizing antibodies correlate with decreasing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

The team says the rapid decrease in antibody levels observed in connection with TNF blocker treatment in the Kiel study should be considered in the planning of booster vaccinations.

And in principle, this problem could also occur with other vaccinations.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about what you need to know about Vitamin D and COVID-19, and findings of the key to suppressing COVID-19.

For more information about the pandemic, please see recent studies about the drug that is effective in treating severe COVID-19, and results showing that green tea may offer new hope to beat COVID-19.

The study is published in RMD Open. One author of the study is Bimba F. Hoyer.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#New Hope#Boosters#Kiel University#Tnf
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy