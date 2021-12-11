ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Face covering can strongly lower your risk of COVID-19

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdyQS_0dKBnh2700
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in BMJ Open, researchers found people who wore face coverings or masks outside of the home had much lower rates of COVID-19 infection.

The study is from Oxford University. One author is Professor Melinda Mills.

Although it has been widely asserted that face coverings protect others, rather than the wearer, this study found a clear link between wearing a face-covering outside the home and infection.

In the study, people were asked to complete a short questionnaire, as well as take regular COVID tests.

Respondents were asked to reveal how often they worked outside the home, how easy it was to maintain social distance in their workplace, whether they took public transport and whether they had direct contact with others on a day-to-day basis.

According to the study, wearing a face-covering outside was a strong predictor of a lower chance of infection before mid-December 2020 in the UK, when a stricter second lockdown was implemented.

The study found there was a higher rate of infections among those who lacked the autonomy to follow COVID behavioral measures and did not comply with wearing a face covering.

The team found that the level of autonomy to adhere to behavioral interventions does not predict COVID- 19 infection alone, but rather the risk of infection is diminished when individuals wear face-covering/masks.

They conclude that wearing a face-covering or mask outside the home can reduce the unequal effects of exposure to COVID- 19 due to individual and employment circumstances.

The team says the inability for some groups of people to follow behavioral interventions exacerbates existing health inequalities and they showed those face coverings are one measure that can mitigate this unequal exposure.

If you care about COVID-19, please read studies about people with these blood types may have lower risk of severe COVID-19 and findings of this common blood thinner drug can help inhibit COVID-19 virus.

For more information about COVID-19 and your health, please see recent studies about without masks, two meters distancing is not enough, and results showing that masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Surgical Masks#Bmj Open#Oxford University#Covid
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MLive

Drinking these 2 things can lower your risk of stroke and dementia, new study finds

People who drank several cups of coffee or tea per day over a 10-to-14-year period had the lowest risk for stroke and dementia, according to a study published Tuesday. Researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China studied 360,000 people who drank daily either two-to-three cups of coffee, three-to-five cups of tea, or four-to-six cups of a combination of both. The study results found these people had the lowest risk for diseases such as stroke and dementia.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scientific American

COVID Can Cause Strange Eye and Ear Symptoms

Red eyes, ringing ears, sensitivity to light, trouble hearing: although a loss of taste and smell have become well-known sensory symptoms of COVID, accumulating research suggests that vision and hearing are also frequent targets of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease. More than 10 percent of people who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Ways You're Catching Covid Without Knowing It

Nearly two years into the pandemic, you might think you know all the best practices necessary to avoid contracting COVID. But the Delta variant, vaccines, booster shots and the resumption of normal life have changed—and continue to change—the safety equation. Add a bit of COVID fatigue most of us are suffering from, and it's entirely possible you might catch COVID this winter without knowing it. Here's what science and experts say are the most common ways that could happen. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy