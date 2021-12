This will be the 11th year of holding this service at St. John Lutheran Church. Christmas is supposed to be a time filled with comfort and joy and a time when everything is merry and bright, but for many people this is not the case. This time of the year can be quite depressing for people that are experiencing grief or loss of a loved one. There are many reasons why a person finds this time of the year difficult. All the festivities going on around them may be adding to the sadness that they feel. It was for this reason that the Longest Night church service originated.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO