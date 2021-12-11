ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: Mild & Stormy This Afternoon; Strong Wind Gusts Tonight

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

Good Morning

We’re starting off our Saturday already tracking some scattered showers. A warm front is pushing north across our area causing this first round of shower activity.

Thanks to this morning’s warm front it will be fairly mild with temperatures well above average topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Throughout the day today, we’ll also stay cloudy with more chances for scattered showers.

One of our bigger concerns is going to be a strong cold front that is expected to march across our area late this evening. This front has been plowing through the central US prompting Tornado Warning, as well as numerous wind and hail reports.

The majority of the severe weather riding along the front edge of this system will be staying to our south so our hail and tornado threat is low. However, we are still seeing the risk for some strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Sustained wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 30-50mph can be expected overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

These strong winds have prompted Wind Advisory for our entire area, as well as Gale Warnings for coastal waters and bays. We could see some damage to tree limbs, downed trees, and spotty power outages.

The timing for this front will be late this evening into overnight tonight.

By 8 pm some more heavy widespread rain will be moving into the area.

The strongest wind gusts will be expected from 10 pm through to 2 am as the front marches west to east across our area.

By early tomorrow morning, rain and clouds will begin to clear out leading to a sunny Sunday afternoon. As the front moves away from our region more seasonable air will drop down over our area but it will stay breezy through the end of the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 12

