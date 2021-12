ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday $2.86 million to help Minnesota children experiencing a behavioral health crisis get the care they need, while also supporting the state’s hospitals as they continue to manage limited capacity due to COVID-19. Hospitals all around the state have seen an influx of children with high behavioral health care needs during the pandemic and struggle to transition them to lower levels of care, according to the release. Walz’s proposal uses $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan funding to maintain and expand capacity at psychiatric residential treatments facilities for children who no longer...

