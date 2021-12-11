ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panther the cat rescued after days on a telegraph pole

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cat went missing in the town of Aurora, in the US, earlier this week. For at least two days residents of a suburban neighbourhood in Colorado, in the US, were worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched on top of a...

www.shropshirestar.com

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado rescued a cat that had been stranded atop a light pole for up to to four days. The Aurora Fire Department said the cat, named Panther, had been trapped atop the light pole in the Norfolk Glen neighborhood of Aurora for at least two days -- and possibly as many as four.
