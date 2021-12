Tennessee picked up their first true road win of the season last weekend at Colorado. Tonight they head back to the northeast for another neutral site game against Texas Tech. Madison Square Garden will play host tonight as Tennessee takes part in the Jimmy V Classic. It will be Tennessee’s first appearance at the famed venue since winning the 2010 NIT Tip-Off Tournament. The Volunteers have only played the Red Raiders one time, happening all the way back in 1953.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO