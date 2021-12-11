Norway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s government plans to subsidise the electricity bill of households to soften the impact from soaring power prices, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The cost of the proposal, which is subject to approval by parliament, could amount to some 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($560 million) combined for the four months from December 2021 to March 2022, the government said. ($1 = 8.9304 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)