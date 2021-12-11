ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s government plans to subsidise the electricity bill of households to soften the impact from soaring power prices, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The cost of the proposal, which is subject to approval by parliament, could amount to some 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($560 million) combined for the four months from December 2021 to March 2022, the government said. ($1 = 8.9304 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany committed to Ukraine's gas transit role, says Scholz

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

£285m funding up for grabs for renewable energy companies

Aspiring green energy projects in Britain can now bid for a share of £285 million a year given in a Government scheme to support renewable energy.Renewable energy projects can bid for funding in the latest round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which aims to secure 12GW of electricity capacity – the biggest amount in the scheme’s history which, from the funding alone, could generate enough electricity to power around eight million homes.The scheme is open to a number of renewable energy technologies. Offshore and onshore wind, solar, tidal, and floating offshore wind projects to build the next generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil eases as OPEC, governments weigh Omicron risks

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oil futures eased on Monday as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, though OPEC predicted in its monthly report that the variant's impact on fuel demand would be mild. Brent futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidy#Oslo#Norwegian
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Peru mining chamber says tax hike proposal risks $50 bln investment

LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's mining chamber lambasted on Monday a government proposal to raise taxes on the sector by at least 3 percentage points, saying it would put more than $50 billion in future investments at risk in the world's second largest copper producer. Peru's Finance Minister Pedro...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rio offers to cancel Mongolia debt to advance Oyu Tolgoi copper mine

ULAANBAATAR/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) has offered to write off Mongolia's outstanding $2.3 billion debt for its share in Oyu Tolgoi mine to advance the copper-gold project, the prime minister said on Monday. The offer could end the years-long tussle over the project which, when completed, will...
METAL MINING
TheConversationAU

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

Coal is likely to be completely gone from Victoria’s electricity system by 2032 with most other parts of Australia not far behind, a report from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) declared last week. The report, called the 2022 Integrated System Plan, confirmed what many of us in energy policy have long known: the end of coal is coming, and the pace may take some industries and governments by surprise. The Integrated System Plan (ISP) is effectively the planning “blueprint” the market operator publishes to help industry and policy makers assess how Australia’s electricity system might evolve. It’s an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Norway, Sweden ease recent power flow cuts

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway and Sweden are set to ease recent cuts to their respective cross-border power flows, power grid operators Statnett and Svenska Kraftnaet said on Friday, after changes in its generation mix forced Sweden to curb energy exports. Statnett will offer an additional 250 megawatts of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Every home to get 100 euro subsidy on electricity bills in New Year

Households will see 100 euro knocked off their first electricity bills of the year under proposals being brought to Cabinet next week.It comes as data from the Central Statistics Office showed the annual rate of inflation rose to 5.3% in November, its highest in 20 years.Consumers have been hit with 35 hikes to their energy bills in the past year, with households paying up to 1,300 euro extra.The plan is being developed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.Minister Donohoe stressed that nothing had been agreed by Government during an appearance on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government reverses plans to cut wage subsidy scheme

The Government has abandoned plans to cut the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in a bid to help businesses affected by new Covid-19 restrictions.Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said other plans to modify the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will not go ahead as it will be too “costly” to put in place before Christmas.The Government is to extend the enhanced rates of the EWSS for a further two months, and it will be backdated to the start of December.The CRSS will also be extended to the end of January as nightclubs remain closed over the Christmas period.Ministers @Paschald and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy