Visual Art

Generative Art is Here to Stay. Here's Why

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital art revolution made possible through blockchain technology, also referred to as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has democratized art creation. Generative art is created by code or algorithms that set boundaries for the creation process. An artist can now generate 10,000 art pieces in a matter of time and put them up...

hackernoon.com

