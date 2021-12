International travelers heading to the United Kingdom will now have to take a COVID-19 PCR test by the second day of their trip, due to the emergence of the omicron variant. The new rules, which went into effect on Tuesday — just weeks after the country eased entry protocols — require travelers to take the PCR test before the end of day 2 after arriving and self-isolate until they get a negative result, according to the UK government. The new measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO