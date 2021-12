England will look to reverse their poor recent record in Australia when the Ashes gets underway in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Australia have won seven of the last eight Ashes series held Down Under, with England’s last win away from home coming in 10 years ago in 2010/11. England have not won a Test in Australia since and the last two trips have been whitewashes for the hosts, who are the holders following the thrilling series draw in 2019. Captain Joe Root will look to take his sensational batting form of 2021 into the Ashes, where he...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO