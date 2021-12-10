Australians overwhelmingly concerned for COVID-hit music community: Report

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new Los Angeles program designed to provide young people with work experience, while also making a difference in communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, launched Monday. Dec. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) Angeleno Corps will consist of a 10-month program that will pay a monthly $1,000 stipend to young people to work in areas such as education, childcare, health equity, digital equity and immigration services. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti helped kick off the program Monday in the Kedrene Health Center in South L.A. The young people will work in one of 38 community organizations. They will specifically work in neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic. The program is being funded by the 2021-22 city budget. “I know the struggles that many of us face daily, I want my community to be resilient and support one another during these tough times,” participant Mercedes Alvarez said. For more information, click here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO