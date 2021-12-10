ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australians overwhelmingly concerned for COVID-hit music community: Report

By Lars Brandle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s music community has been crippled by the pandemic. The industry knows it, artists know it, and, based on the findings of a new report, most Australians know it. New researched conducted by retail property group Vicinity Centre has found four-in-every-five Australians believe the creative industry has been hit hard by...

thebrag.com

Comedian Russell Brand slams Australia’s “terrifying” COVID measures

British comedian Russell Brand has thrown his support behind “freedom fighter” protestors in Melbourne in a new rant about Australia’s “terrifying” COVID measures. Brand quoted an article by The Grayzone which labelled quarantine facilities “internment camps” and said he “stood with Australians” who have been protesting lockdown rules and vaccine mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
themusicnetwork.com

Autumn 2022 festival slate biggest since COVID-19 hit Australian shores

Music festivals next Autumn will pump millions of dollars into state and local economies. Blues On Broadbeach returns May 19 to 22 on the Gold Coast. The free festival has always been a tourism and economic draw, and recently took bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards in the Major Festivals and Events category.
WORLD
thebrag.com

Faith No More have cancelled their Australian tour

Faith No More have cancelled their 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour, along with scheduled European dates. The tour was on track to begin in February next year after being repeatedly postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. “Unfortunately, due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to...
MUSIC
MedicalXpress

The potential health impacts of PFAS in three Australian communities

A research team led by The Australian National University (ANU) has released findings from a major epidemiological study funded by the Department of Health, which examined the potential health impacts of PFAS in three Australian communities. PFAS-per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances are man-made chemicals found in a range of products, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird songs bump stars off Australian music chart

An album made up entirely of the tweets and squawks of endangered Australian birds has debuted in the top five of the country's Aria music charts. Songs of Disappearance is surpassing the likes of Abba and The Weeknd - not to mention Christmas favourites Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey.
PETS
swiowanewssource.com

COVID Concern

COVID cases could increase this cold season as cases from a new variant are being found overseas, and local health care providers predict more transmission of the disease since people will be indoors. Cass Health Chief Medical Examiner Elaine Berry said the biggest concern about COVID and the cold season...
CASS COUNTY, IA
CBS LA

New LA Program To Give Young People Work Experience, Help Communities Hit Hard By COVID

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new Los Angeles program designed to provide young people with work experience, while also making a difference in communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, launched Monday. Dec. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) Angeleno Corps will consist of a 10-month program that will pay a monthly $1,000 stipend to young people to work in areas such as education, childcare, health equity, digital equity and immigration services. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti helped kick off the program Monday in the Kedrene Health Center in South L.A. The young people will work in one of 38 community organizations. They will specifically work in neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic. The program is being funded by the 2021-22 city budget. “I know the struggles that many of us face daily, I want my community to be resilient and support one another during these tough times,” participant Mercedes Alvarez said. For more information, click here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCY

Health Group CEO: Hospitals ‘Overwhelmed’ by COVID Surge

GREEN BAY — The head of a local health care group told reporters across the state of Wisconsin today that hospitals are being overwhelmed as a result of high COVID-19 transmission. Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health spoke Thursday, and says the situation has gotten bad enough that hospitals are...
WISCONSIN STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Berlin Hotel Occupancy Declined in November Amid Latest COVID Concerns

Amid rising COVID cases and subsequent restrictions, Berlin’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates, according to preliminary November 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 57.4%. Average daily rate (ADR): EUR92.45. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): EUR53.09. The occupancy level was the lowest in the market since July...
INDUSTRY
thebrag.com

Paul Kelly reminds the Sidney Myer Music Bowl crowd why we’ve all missed live music so much

Paul Kelly brought along Emma Donovan & The Pushbacks, Sycco, and Ball Park Music for a wonderful night of live music at Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks warm up the crowd initially with the type of performance that a veteran touring act can unveil with ease. The acclaimed Indigenous vocalist and her backing rhythm section are wonderfully entwined, knowing when to power forward and when to allow Donovan’s voice to dominate and soar; it’s a nice touch when Kelly later brings Donovan out for another belting performance, which allows a larger crowd to hear her talent.
MUSIC
