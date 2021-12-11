ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica’s 40th anniversary concerts will stream live on Amazon

By Matt Doria
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica fans outside San Francisco will be able to watch the metal titans’ 40th anniversary shows next week, as both will stream live via Amazon. Both gigs are set to go down at the Chase Center next week – the first on Friday December 17, then the second on Sunday 19...

NME

Nandi Bushell shares her “most challenging drum cover” of Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’

YouTube star and child-prodigy drummer Nandi Bushell has shared a cover of Tool‘s 1996 single ‘Forty Six & 2’. The cover, shared yesterday (December 13) to Bushell’s YouTube channel, marks the first time she has attempted to play one of the band’s songs on drums. In the description of the video, the 11-year-old says that ‘Forty Six & 2’ – from Tool’s ‘Ænima’ album – is “the most challenging drum cover” she has ever done.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vote for the best Ozzy Osbourne song ever

12 studio albums, 63 singles and over 180 songs as a solo artist (not to mention collabs with everyone from Alice Cooper to Rob Zombie) – we want you to tell us which Ozzy Osbourne songs rank as the greatest in his canon. After getting booted from Black Sabbath on...
MUSIC
