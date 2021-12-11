ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Edison

I see your true colors

By LOCAL COLUMNIST MONICA SHEPPARD
I’m adding blue lights to our Christmas tree this year, and I’m not quite sure how I feel about it. We have been a purely white lighted home for years, and the change has me questioning my better judgment and is pushing me outside of my comfort...

rismedia.com

Go-To Paint Colors to Freshen Up Your Bathroom

If you’re thinking of renovating your home, the bathroom is likely the last room you consider. Why? With small spaces, it can feel like there’s not much to add on or improve. With a few simple changes, however, like a fresh coat of paint, you can transform your bathrooms and freshen up the space.
Randy Nelson-Add color to your home with an amaryllis

Amaryllis are a prized indoor plant that can produce 4-10 inch trumpet shaped flowers born on 1-2 foot tall stalks. Amaryllis come in a variety of colors such as red, pink, white, and salmon. Amaryllis are easy to grow and with a little effort they will bloom year after year. Because of their beauty and ease of growth, amaryllis are great plants to give as a gift.
The new color of 2022 is here

Pantone announced on Wednesday its new color of the year for 2022: Very Peri — the first hue the company has created for its annual color of the year. The periwinkle blue hue with a violet red undertone is a "symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through," the company said in a news release.
This Is Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year

This year, the world has been tested to find comfort in the unknown. The more it became apparent that nothing was going back to “normal,” the more everyone learned to adapt to a new way of living. And while nothing is certain, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year brings a positive spin to the future as we continue to open to new possibilities — and, according to their prediction, it’s looking pretty bright.
Pre-fall took Frederick Anderson on a personal journey. Intent on exploring the complexities of American identity within his work, Anderson began to examine his family’s history, unearthing a series of surprises in the process. “In my family, we were always told that we were Black and Native American, so I wanted to do a tribute to the original Americans,” Anderson explained. “I had two uncles who were both very pale with long hair, and that was [attributed] to their Indigenous ancestry. Once I began researching where we all come from, I discovered that was a lie. Miscegenation laws meant Blacks and whites weren’t allowed to intermingle; it was illegal, so everyone said they were Native American to get around that fact. America is built on these kinds of lies, and once you start uncovering them, you see things in a different light.”
This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
How To Adopt The Khaki Color On Your Interior Decoration?

Even if light tones are the easiest to live within decoration, adopting strong colors is to bring personality into your interior. Green, and in particular the color khaki, is a shade that is easy to tame and brings a lot of authenticities. The color khaki green. Very trendy in recent...
The Best Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors, According to 18 Designers

Choosing kitchen cabinet paint colors that will make your cupboards pop may seem like an impossible task when there are so many brands and shades to choose from. But whether your inclination is to go for a classic white or think outside the box a bit with a moody hue, there are plenty of designer-approved options that you should feel confident about choosing. Below, 18 designers weigh in on the kitchen cabinet paint colors that they find to be ultra-dreamy and perfect for your DIY painting job.
Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
6 Trendy Paint Colors For 2022

Are you looking to renovate your home next year? If you’ve been thinking of the different remodeling projects you want to partake in, repainting your interiors with fresh layers of paint has probably crossed your mind. After all, there’s nothing better than incorporating a brand new color palette in the overall look of your home.
Leave the rake in the shed

One of the best things about old-school gardening advice is how it connects us, in a very direct way, with our shared heritage. However, by the same token, many practices can keep us tethered to cultural ideas that are long past their practical or even aesthetic relevance. Just like the fact that we now know the incredibly laborious Victorian practice of double-digging each autumn ironically degrades soil, reduces fertility and even releases atmospheric carbon. I think it’s high time we add ditching the slavish devotion to leaf-raking to the list of outdated practices.
What Are the Most Popular Exterior House Colors?

Originally Posted On: https://binews.org/what-are-the-most-popular-exterior-house-colors/. Are you considering painting the outside of your home? Are you wondering about the best exterior paint colors on the market?. The outside of your home is the “first impression” that others will get when they walk-by or stop in for a visit. If you take...
Vintage 1920s/1930s Silver Jewelry

There’s something about wearing early estate jewelry. Though copied today, original work offers history, craftsmanship and patina. Left: 1920s Y necklace: Prong set purple faceted glass and faux pearls falling into two drops, each with a larger faux pearl at the end. 31″ in total, with 1″ difference in each of the drops. Very good condition for the age. including minor or light scratches, oxidation or patina of metal or other blemishes. $45.00.
The Color Trends Experts Expect to See Everywhere in 2022

No one loves a color trendwatch like us here at The Spruce, especially when almost everyone—including Behr, Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, and PPG—agrees that the color of the year for 2022 will be a stunning shade of green. But for anyone looking for 2022 hues that are a little different, we asked the experts about what other shades we can look for in 2022, outside of sage, avocado, olive, and fern. Even if the color isn’t green, the energy is the same: 2022 colors are all about soothing, earthy, or neutral tones.
Before and After: A Plain IKEA HEMNES Gets a $66 Rustic Apothecary Redo in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It takes a special eye to see restoration potential in an old or run-down piece of furniture. The pros know all the secrets for sourcing flippable furniture online and acing the paint job — which helps them turn even the most basic of pieces into high-style showstoppers.
You'll Be Seeing Even More Green In 2022, According to Interior Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Online marketplace 1stDibs knows a thing or two about luxury items and homeware goods that will really make your place pop. From color, art, and design trends, the retailer has released its fifth annual Interior Designer Trends report and, unsurprisingly, all signs point to green.
