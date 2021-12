Where should you travel to in our neighbouring country?. With the Singapore and Thailand VTL commencing on December 14, some of us are already planning a trip to The Land of Smiles. From pristine beaches surrounded by turquoise waters to some of the most magnificent temples in Southeast Asia, there are lots to explore. If you're thinking of the best destinations to go in Thailand for a vacation, let this list be your guide.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO