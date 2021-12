ASUI passed a resolution supporting an initiative to raise the minimum wage in Idaho. Led by Idahoans for a Fair Wage, the initiative would bring Idaho’s minimum wage to $13 per hour and the tipped wage to $10 per hour through incremental adjustments over four years. Idaho’s current minimum wage is in line with the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour and the state’s tipped minimum remains above the federal tipped minimum wage at $3.35 per hour. If the initiative receives enough signatures, it will be placed on the ballot in the 2022 election and voted upon by Idahoans.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO