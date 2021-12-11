ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury area sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases; Brookfield advises masks in town halls after selectman tests positive

By Currie Engel
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — Brookfield leaders are encouraging masks for all who enter in town buildings after one official tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Brookfield Selectman Harry Shaker, who attended Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting tested positive this week for COVID. The selectmen were unmasked at the meeting, and First Selectman Tara...

