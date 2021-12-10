Please turn in your Bibles to Matthew 6:9-15. This great prayer, a prayer which we repeat so often is the model prayer which our Lord gave to His disciples, a pattern for their life and practice of prayer. This prayer also reminds us of a very important linkage in the Christian life. The linkage between God’s forgiveness of us, between our forgiveness of others, and our ability to be great or strong in prayer. We will see three things from this text on prayer and forgiveness. First, the character of the true person of prayer is significant in that person’s ability to pray. Second, God must be the center of our prayer. Third, Jesus has given a pattern for prayer.

