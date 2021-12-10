ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RELIGION

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone Foursquare Church “Cornerstone is a place to find and follow Jesus the Christ Child,” lead...

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Fox News

More Americans left religion during the pandemic

Religious affiliation in the U.S. has continued to fall during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. The percentage of Americans who identify as Christians now stands at 63%, down from 65% in 2019 and from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of Americans now identify as having no religion, up from 26% in 2019 and 16% in 2007, when Pew began tracking religious identity.
RELIGION
Santafe New Mexican.com

What Leonard Cohen got from wrestling with religion

LEONARD COHEN: THE MYSTICAL ROOTS OF GENIUS by Harry Freedman, Bloomsbury Continuum, 288 pages, $28. Do you ever feel that a book should be an essay, an essay a paragraph, a paragraph a sentence? That’s not quite the case with Harry Freedman’s Leonard Cohen: The Mystical Roots of Genius, a guided tour of the singer-songwriter’s various spiritual influences. But it’s one of those good books that, its charms notwithstanding, would have been even better after a little surgery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Herald-Tribune

SILVERBERG: Holiday season reveals impact of religion

It may seem a little early for this greeting even though angst-filled 2021 can’t end soon enough. But for Christians around the world, this greeting is timely since the season of Advent begins a new year on the church calendar. The most widely understood significance of Advent is that it...
RELIGION
madisoncountyjournal.com

DUNCAN/True religion, Part 3: Prayer and forgiveness

Please turn in your Bibles to Matthew 6:9-15. This great prayer, a prayer which we repeat so often is the model prayer which our Lord gave to His disciples, a pattern for their life and practice of prayer. This prayer also reminds us of a very important linkage in the Christian life. The linkage between God’s forgiveness of us, between our forgiveness of others, and our ability to be great or strong in prayer. We will see three things from this text on prayer and forgiveness. First, the character of the true person of prayer is significant in that person’s ability to pray. Second, God must be the center of our prayer. Third, Jesus has given a pattern for prayer.
RELIGION
BBC

NunTok: How religion is booming on TikTok and Instagram

Nuns, imams and Buddhist monks are among those sharing successful - and often fun - short-form videos on social media. On TikTok, the hashtags #ChristianTikTok, #Diwali and #Islam have been used billions of times. The "media nuns" of the Daughters of St Paul in Boston, London imam Sabah Ahmedi, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
yourokmulgee.com

The Run

Early disciples of Jesus (and others who followed afterward) lived their lives as trainees. And so it continues today. The great thing about a loving follower of Jesus is that she or he has started discovering that they are not in charge. God is in charge. It is His Spirit guiding and empowering. Jesus is becoming their one focus in living. Jesus and his nature have begun filling the landscape…
RELIGION
yourokmulgee.com

What is God like?

“God is very loving. I imagine he is very tall. I love him,” says Lauren, 9. Yes, God is very loving, but he’s also a “sin hater” who’s the “nicest man in the world,” says Justin, 10. “I think he has a beard. He is not that old. He lives in heaven. Jesus is his son.” I’m not sure where people get the idea that God has a long, flowing beard. Maybe it’s from seeing too many pictures of Santa…
RELIGION
northernstar.info

How I celebrate Christmas without religion

Christmas has always been one of my favorite holidays. Between the music, the lights and the decorations, what’s not to love? While Christmas is a commemoration of the birth of Christ, the holiday is pretty secular for my family, and that’s OK. Religion may not play a huge part in...
RELIGION
INFORUM

Plain Talk: Why is religion declining in America?

Religion has always been at the center of American life, but in recent years many Americans are turning away from faith. The polling firm Gallup has been tracking trends in religion since the 1930s when church membership among Americans hovered in the 70% region. It stayed that high through the late 1990s, but in the last couple of decades, it has plunged.
RELIGION
The Alliance Review

Alliance-area religion briefs for weekend of Dec. 11

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown has announced its free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, featuring sacred and seasonal music involving brass, keyboard and voice. Kollin Klingler, a senior at University of Mount Union and Trinity United UCC music director, will sing and perform on piano and keyboard. The Tuba-Fours, a local group of retirees who share a love of four-part tuba music, also will perform. Masks and social distancing are required inside the church building. For questions, call Grace UCC at 330-699-3255. Grace UCC is at 13275 Cleveland Ave., a quarter-mile north of Route 619 across the street from Uniontown Primary School.
UNIONTOWN, OH
Norwalk Hour

Hugh Bailey: CT rewriting the story of religion in politics

On Wednesday, the religious right moved closer than ever to achieving one of the movement’s key long-term goals. With the U.S. Supreme Court appearing on the verge of severely limiting access to abortion, a decades-long effort to rewrite America’s laws on public health is nearing a finish line. The previous...
CONNECTICUT STATE
canyoncountryzephyr.com

Snowfall and the Religion of Grief …by Tonya Audyn Stiles

I felt it again, like clockwork, with the first snow. The snow was only a dusting, not even an inch, but I still thought of Dad. His pleasure in loading the plow onto the front of our car. The delight of an evening spent pacing the vehicle up and down the treacherous road to our house, clearing the path even as the snow still fell. “We aren’t going to get trapped this year,” he’d say, pulling on his hat and gloves. And he was right to worry. One year we’d been too late, and the snow fell too thick and wet for the plow to budge.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
RELIGION
ramaponews.com

Religion is a paper-thin disguise for anti-abortion hatred

Roe v. Wade and the topic of abortion have made their way back into the Surpeme Court. Judges are weighing their opinions on the Mississippi law that, if overturned, would restrict access to abortion in almost half of the United States. It’s a controversial issue, with Democrats and Republicans battling it out in the Supreme Court.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Against the religion of 'woke anti-racism'

“If you pull back the camera and think about 1965, and think about last week, there’s been massive improvement. The question is why so many people pretend that’s not true.”. That bracing dose of wisdom comes from John McWhorter, Columbia linguistics professor and author of several books on...
SOCIETY
Boston University

This Could Be the Coolest Religion Class You Ever Take

Religion and Hip Hop seeks unity in seemingly disparate things. “There’s nothing wrong with starting your morning off with a little DJ Screw,” pronounces Margarita Guillory as snippets of the pioneering Houston DJ’s “One Life to Live” play from slides pulled up on students’ laptops. As far as mottos go,...
RELIGION
Law.com

PFA Order Not Substantial Burden on Right to Exercise Religion

In protection from abuse cases, a common component of an order entered by the trial court is that the defendant is precluded from residing in a shared residence with the plaintiff and is precluded from contacting the plaintiff. In protection from abuse cases, a common component of an order entered...
LAW
Sun-Journal

51% of Americans support religious exemptions to vaccination

A slim majority of American adults support religious exemptions to coronavirus vaccine mandates, but most also say that too many people are using their faith as an excuse to avoid immunization, a new survey found. The poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core found that...
RELIGION

