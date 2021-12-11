ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County's Candace Kieffer heads to University of Miami for cross country

By Donald Heath
 2 days ago
Candace Kieffer decided to take her talents to South Beach — just like you know who.

Effingham County High School’s heralded long-distance runner made her decision to attend the University of Miami more than a month ago, but celebrated the announcement with friends and family on Dec. 7 at ECHS before school started.

Cookies and Chick-fil-A nuggets were served — top that, LeBron.

“When I went down there, I met the coaches and it felt like a good fit. I felt like the coaches truly believed in me. I think I can progress there,” said Kieffer, who plans to major in science, get into a pre-med curriculum and work toward a career as a radiologist.

She will be joining a rebuilding program that competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference — a renowned conference for women’s cross country. North Carolina State was this year’s NCAA women’s champion and Notre Dame was fifth.

The national title race was held at Florida State.

Kieffer also will run long-distance events on the Hurricanes' track and field team.

Region champ:Effingham County's Kieffer claims second straight region cross country title

It's double duty that she has made look easy in the past. Kieffer, the Savannah Morning News All-Greater Savannah Girls Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year in 2020, has been on the newspaper’s cross country first team throughout her high school career.

She won the Region 2-6A Girls Cross Country Championship for the second straight year this fall.

Kieffer holds the Effingham County school record in cross country with a time of 18 minutes, 48.5 seconds, and has Rebels’ bests in the 1,600 (5:14.69) and 3,200 (11:36.15).

She won the 1,600 at region last spring.

Along with her athletic skills, Kieffer showed a compassionate side to help grow her sport. With the help of her parents, she started a raffle to raise money for athletes in need of equipment.

She said she started running seriously in sixth grade. She wanted to run the 100, but her coach nudged her toward competing in the 800 and she won her first race.

ECHS basketball:Effingham County team gets Keion Wallace back ahead of schedule

Kieffer continued to get better and dominated at longer distances.

But she admitted this year has been a struggle under the weight of making a college decision.

Kieffer placed 18th with a time of 20:27.08 in the Class 6A state meet in Carrollton. A week later, she posted a time of 20:13.70 at the Meet of Champions in Fayetteville to place fourth in the Open Division.

“Timewise and placement-wise, (the results) weren’t what I wanted, but I think I did well at the end,” she said. “It was a good experience with my teammates.”

