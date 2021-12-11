ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we must protect our biodiversity which is declining at an alarming rate | Opinion

By Jordyn Lynch
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
As Florida’s population continues to grow, so does the need for new homes and more resources. This is especially important for wildlife and our environment. Habitats are being destroyed daily without considering the damage done to biodiversity on both micro and macro levels.

Our desire to urbanize the earth puts various species in danger, thus defacing God’s creation.

In Laudato Si’, Pope Francis emphasizes the extreme rate of the loss of biodiversity that is occurring. He wrote that “The loss of forests and woodlands entails the loss of species which may constitute significant resources in the future, not only for food but also for curing disease and other uses” .

As we destroy God’s natural creations, we are also ruining resources that could be useful in the future. Therefore, as we continue to urbanize, we must study new projects sufficiently before they begin. Doing so can provide more data so that decisions mitigate potential effects on the quality of life in the surrounding areas.

Government officials, who control necessary resources and wield the power to decide how land is utilized, need to bring these issues to light. Simple actions, such as replanting trees and restoring affected habitats can conserve and even restore biodiversity.

To ensure future developments are environmentally friendly, we need to create action plans that implement precautions that value biodiversity in our environments. Action must be taken sooner rather than later, as the newly implemented Infrastructure Bill leads to even more habitats and subsequent biodiversity at risk.

The construction of new roadways, bridges, and railways is directly related to environmental damage. These damages must be tracked and rectified nationwide. The environmental loss can be alleviated by proper planning and a course of action.

Keeping in mind the destruction we are causing when making impactful decisions about our environment can help reduce the amount of habitat loss. Not only are we thinking about what humans need, but we need to be thinking about God’s creation and the beauty we are destroying.

This principle I am promoting will positively affect individuals by challenging us to think more about our actions before we do them. While urban development is important, we must consider the impact of our actions on our surrounding environment.

We must prioritize the preservation of the natural world not only for our generation but for generations to come. If we keep ruining natural beauty, we are continuing to create more problems that will expedite climate change and global warming. So, before we decide to do these projects and ruin ecosystems, we need to take into consideration that there are already developed areas (like abandoned buildings and neighborhoods) that could be revived.

As we keep causing habitat loss, we threaten to cause the extinction of our local animals. Although we cannot stop urban development, we can think of better ways for it to be done and better areas that can be used.

Jordyn Lynch is a senior at Florida State University with a major in public health.

