Prospect, OH

Faith briefs: Blue Christmas service, guest pastor

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
Prospect church plans special Christmas service

Blue Christmas, a service of comfort and hope for the holidays, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 200 E. Water St., Prospect. Everyone is invited.

For more information call 740-494-2885.

Harpster church welcomes guest pastor

HARPSTER — Pastor Steve Burchett will be presenting the Sunday morning message at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Harpster United Methodist Church, 17508 Cherokee St., Harpster. All are welcome to attend.

Burchett is a graduate of Ridgedale High School, Cedarville College and the Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville. He is now one of the pastors of Christ Fellowship of Kansas City and the assistant to the president of Christian Communicators Worldwide.

Burchett and his wife, Patty, are the parents of three children — Katie, Luke and Lilly. He is the son of John and Ruth Burchett of Morral.

