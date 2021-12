Samsung has quietly introduced a new budget phone. Galaxy A03 is the successor to Galaxy A02. The new model is one of the cheapest phones that Samsung will launch in 2021. The device is equipped with a large screen and a large battery so that you can enjoy your mobile for a longer time. At the moment, this smartphone has not been announced for the Dutch market, but you can find the name itself here Galaxy A03s to buy.

