Garrett Wilson is a first-team All-American. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Three Buckeyes land on first-team All-America lists

Ohio State has one of the most talented rosters in all of college football.

That’s quite evident in the latest All-American teams. Three Buckeyes are officially first-team All-Americans after an incredible season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America, while kicker Noah Ruggles made it on ESPN’s list.

Wilson, one of the top receivers in college football, had 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games, while Petit-Frere was among the best at his position in the sport, too.

And Ruggles only missed one field goal all season, going 18 of 19.

All three earned their spot on the latest All-American lists, and now they’ll be forever honored by Ohio State for their stellar season.

Top Buckeyes target sets decision date

Caden Curry is ranked No. 111 overall and No. 16 at defensive lineman in the On3 Consensus rankings.

But Curry is No. 1 on the Ohio State recruiting board for the Class of 2022, and he is high atop the list for his other finalists as well.

Ohio State is pitted against Alabama and Indiana for Curry while Clemson and Oregon have fallen out of the race. Lettermen Row confirmed that Curry will announce his commitment at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Center Grove (Ind.) High School.

Curry broke down Ohio State, Alabama and Indiana as his finalists with Lettermen Row.

Buckeyes host Wisconsin in early-season B1G showdown

Ohio State seemed to hit a defining early-season moment less than two weeks ago.

After dropping a heart-breaking buzzer-beater against Florida, the Buckeyes were trailing then-No. 1 Duke by double-digits at halftime. But they stormed back for a stunning upset win and have since won two more games.

Back inside the AP Top 25, coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are playing well. They’re finding their groove, and they’re becoming better together. Now, however, they face their toughest challenge yet.

Ohio State will welcome Wisconsin into Value City Arena on Saturday at Noon for a crucial Big Ten game that can set an early tone in the league. The Buckeyes understand how big a win, one that would get them to 2-0 in conference play before January, could be.

Lettermen Row will be on-site inside Value City Arena for all of the action as the Buckeyes take on the Badgers in an early-season showdown. Follow along at Lettermen Row.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Sign up for the Scarlet Sunrise newsletter

If you enjoy the Scarlet Sunrise posts, please consider having our newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.