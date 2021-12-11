ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

More than 50 dead after tornado rips through southwest KY; gov. declares state of emergency

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
The governor of Kentucky has declared a state of emergency after multiple tornadoes wreaked havoc in dozens of counties, resulting in more than 50 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said, “This is the most severe weather event in Kentucky’s history. The primary tornado was on the ground for more than 200 miles.”

The hardest-hit area was Graves County, and the city of Mayfield was devastated. Gov. Beshear said the death toll could easily rise to between 70 and 100.

According to Beshear, a roof collapse at a candle factory resulted in mass casualties. He said 181 Kentucky National Guardsmen has been activated and will help with clean-up and search and rescue efforts.

Related
WATCH: Drone video captures tornado’s destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
MAYFIELD, KY
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed several dozen people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.
MAYFIELD, KY
