Restaurants

Years of prep work lead to Fresh Food Generation's new Dorchester restaurant

By Grant Welker
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassandria Campbell and Jackson Renshaw planned for years before opening a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

kansascitymag.com

Restaurant of the Year

It’s a wet and dreary Monday morning, and it couldn’t be cozier inside Sister Anne’s on the northern edge of Hyde Park. The barista at the coffee shop-cum-record store is spinning jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron’s “Home is Where the Hatred Is” and pulling shots of espresso as two regulars in knit beanies grab a table by the windows up front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
southjerseyobserver.com

Site Work Has Begun For New Brooklawn Circle Waterfront Bar/Restaurant

Site work is underway for the new Brooklawn Circle waterfront bar/restaurant. We reached out via email to Brooklawn Borough Administrator Ryan Giles today to ask if the work is being done for the new restaurant and he said that it was. They are beginning to set the foundation, Giles wrote.
BROOKLAWN, NJ
KOOL 96.5

Never Been To Hawaii? New Restaurant Brings Hawaiian Food To Twin Falls

Everyone has their thoughts and opinions on what makes great barbeque. Some prefer Kansas City, others prefer Texas-style, or maybe you prefer Carolina. Those are just a few, but one that you should give a chance if you haven't is Hawaiian barbeque. There is a new Hawaiian BBQ place in Twin Falls called Mo' Bettahs and it is a must-try for all.
HAWAII STATE
#Food Truck#Generation#Food Drink#Fresh Food Generation#Jackson Renshaw
614now.com

New restaurant serving Mediterranean street food now open

Diners on the city’s northwest side have a new Mediterranean option on the table. That’s because O Zaki Street Food is now officially open for business. The eatery, located at 2910 Hayden Rd. inside Hayden Run Plaza, held its grand opening on Dec. 4. It operates out of...
RESTAURANTS
J.M. Lesinski

A New Generation of Soul Food at 121 Seasonings

A shot of the front entrance of 121 Seasonings restaurant in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Finding authentic, good soul food is a feat here up north, let alone finding it with a modern, healthy twist. Boasting a wide array of healthy sandwiches, salads, and an out of this world good breakfast menu, 121 Seasonings in Buffalo, New York bridges soul and health food like no other local restaurant can.
BUFFALO, NY
Westport News

Torrington’s Cobblestone Restaurant offers comfort food, homey touches

TORRINGTON — The Cobblestone Restaurant, which opened in late October on the corner of Red Mountain Avenue and North Elm Street, is all about comfort food and family time. Owner Tom Iffland Jr. and his niece Jessica Hungerford, the manager, spent last summer with their families reinventing the interior space, buffing the hardwood floors to a shine, adding family photos to the walls of the new party room and creating a menu that features recipes from relatives.
TORRINGTON, CT
bizneworleans.com

Waitr and Local Restaurants Launch Holiday Food Drive in New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based tech company Waitr has partnered with local restaurants to launch a food drive to help feed families in need. Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select New Orleans-area restaurants:. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (4436 Veterans Blvd, Metairie) Theo’s Pizza (2125 Veterans Blvd., Metairie) Theo’s Pizza (4218...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Austin

Impossible Foods plants new delivery-only restaurant in Austin

Impossible Foods has bumped its reach another notch with the Texas launch of The Impossible Shop, the first-ever delivery-only Impossible restaurant concept that delivers Impossible meals right to your door. Texas was selected as one of 10 exclusive markets for launching the Impossible Shop, along with Arizona, Colorado, California, New...
AUSTIN, TX
saucemagazine.com

Best New Restaurants // No. 1 Root Food + Wine

Over the river and through the woods, heading west past Chesterfield, taking Missouri 94 down another 16 miles of rural, winding, two-lane road ... to Root Food + Wine we go. Nestled among the backroads and small homes and businesses of Augusta, deep in wine country, Root offers a concise selection of starters, plates and sweets available a la carte or as a prix-fixe menu (special sandwiches, along with the full dinner menu, are served at lunch on Saturdays). Unless you live in the neighborhood, it’s probably out of the way for you. That was not by design, according to chef-owner Philip Day, but it’s worked out so far. “It really wasn’t part of the plan – it just kind of happened that way. You can’t really control when you have the opportunity,” he said. “You’ve got the Katy Trail, you’ve got people that are traveling, you’ve got people who are willing to drive out here because they like the idea of a destination restaurant.” And, of course, there are people who are visiting the local wineries who want to stop in for a nice meal.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
TrendHunter.com

Restaurant-Branded Food Charities

Chicken Salad Chick is showing holiday gratitude against this year through its annual Giving Card program. Thus far, the charitable initiative has raised over $1 million since its initial launch five years ago. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant is bringing the program back to spread the gift of food to those in need.
CANCER
Galion Inquirer

Buehler’s Fresh Foods celebrates new Galion location

GALION — Officials from Bueheler’s Fresh Foods joined with local leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the company’s newest location in Galion. Buehler’s opened the new store two weeks ago at the Galion West shopping center on Portland Way North. Shoppers from Galion and surrounding areas immediately flocked to the store.
GALION, OH
Boston Globe

At Fresh Food Generation, farm-to-plate for all

On a cold December evening, the new restaurant Fresh Food Generation glows like a ray of sunshine on Dorchester’s Talbot Avenue. The front of the building is a joyful yellow, the neon script in the window spelling out “Farm to Plate Caribbean American” in green, gold, and red. Inside, potted plants grow on shelves, on walls, alongside bottles of locally made hot sauce and a collection of cookbooks celebrating Black agriculture and cuisine. The menu is full of comfort food and Caribbean flavors, offering empanadas, jerk chicken, and red bean stew with curry and coconut milk; herbed home fries, mac and cheese, and grass-fed burgers. There are also vegetables: a kale salad with squash, toasted quinoa, and red onion; a mouth-warming slaw spiked with ginger. From fish to produce, the ingredients are often local. Even the dressing on the kale salad is made with Roxbury honey from the Best Bees Company.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Full Plate: A look at 42 special holiday menus from Denver-area restaurants (Slideshow)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — at least on all the special menus being offered next week by Denver-area restaurants. Eateries ranging from upscale to fast-casual are rolling out one- or two-day menus chock full of warming and filling items meant to remind customers of Mom’s holiday cooking. And just like with their special Thanksgiving menus, they are offering both dine-in and take-home menus, hoping to serve people where they feel most comfortable during this season.
RESTAURANTS
foodanddine.com

Beechmont: A planned food hall, and a new generation at Annie’s Cafe

As previously noted, we couldn’t be happier that our friend Michael L. Jones – a frequent contributor to Food & Dining Magazine – recently accepted a position as reporter at Louisville Business First. It’s good for Michael, of course, but arguably better for the rest of us, because he has a proven track record of straying from the beaten path.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hartford Business

Millwright’s named 'Restaurant of the Year' by CT Restaurant Association

Millwright’s in Simsbury snagged the top honor at the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s annual awards gala on Monday, winning the title of “Restaurant of the Year.”. The restaurant and tavern, housed in a historic mill building overlooking Hop Brook, has been singled out from praise, including from the likes of The New York Times, since its opening, and its profile rose even further over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as chef and owner Tyler Anderson embraced upscale outdoor dining structures and experimented with other methods to keep customers coming in.
CONNECTICUT STATE

