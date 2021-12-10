Years of prep work lead to Fresh Food Generation's new Dorchester restaurant

Over the river and through the woods, heading west past Chesterfield, taking Missouri 94 down another 16 miles of rural, winding, two-lane road ... to Root Food + Wine we go. Nestled among the backroads and small homes and businesses of Augusta, deep in wine country, Root offers a concise selection of starters, plates and sweets available a la carte or as a prix-fixe menu (special sandwiches, along with the full dinner menu, are served at lunch on Saturdays). Unless you live in the neighborhood, it’s probably out of the way for you. That was not by design, according to chef-owner Philip Day, but it’s worked out so far. “It really wasn’t part of the plan – it just kind of happened that way. You can’t really control when you have the opportunity,” he said. “You’ve got the Katy Trail, you’ve got people that are traveling, you’ve got people who are willing to drive out here because they like the idea of a destination restaurant.” And, of course, there are people who are visiting the local wineries who want to stop in for a nice meal.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO