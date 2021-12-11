1,200 boat orders and counting. Multi-million dollar superyacht orders are at a record high as the world’s billionaires show off their post-pandemic riches.

For the several million dollars you pay to Bugatti for a Chiron, the Molsheim-based marque offers almost ennless options for paintwork and interior materials to customize your hypercar according to your taste. But you might be surprised that the French manufacturer didn’t have its own bespoke division to date, despite all the one-offs and ultra-limited-editions that have been built over the last few years. To satisfy the needs of the most discerning, deep-pocketed customers who want their cars to be absolutely unique, Bugatti has inaugurated its in-house bespoke customization program. Called “Sur Mesure”, which is French for tailored, it will allow customers to order a personalized Chiron in the exact specification they desire.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO