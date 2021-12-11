ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,200 boat orders and counting. Multi-million dollar superyacht orders are at a record high as the world’s billionaires show off their post-pandemic riches.

Cover picture for the articleNothing shocking about learning that the number of superyachts being built has hit its highest ever as they are the world’s wealthiest favorite new toy. These obscenely rich people who certainly make millions in a day and have religiously abstained from traveling, shopping, and splurging for months, owing to the pandemic,...

