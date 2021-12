Traders in the cryptocurrency market have learned the lesson that Bitcoin left them with on December 4th. Because of this, they have thought twice before settling into leveraged positions this past weekend. All in all, the queen of cryptocurrencies returned to one-week lows on December 11th, slightly below $47,000, while rallies have been capped for four consecutive sessions at $50,000. This scenario leads analysts to believe that the sideways market will continue until the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is known.

