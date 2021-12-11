ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Santa, please don’t give me this stuff

By Fritz Schranck
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI appreciate all you did for well over 20 years to make sure I am rarely the recipient of some of the truly dodgy golf gifts out there. However, more stuff I would never want keeps entering the Christmas golf gift marketplace. That is why I am writing you again this...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

60 Santa Puns For Captions That Will Have You Ho-Ho-Ho-ing With Laughter

Santa Claus is arguably the mascot of the holiday season — the one we were all eagerly waiting for on Christmas Eve when we were growing up. Even now that we're adults and know that jolly Saint Nick isn’t actually coming down our chimneys to leave us gifts, that doesn't stop us from loving the man in red and everything he stands for. Not only does he embody the merry spirit of the holidays, but the way he goes “ho, ho, ho” when he laughs and loves cookies and his reindeer more than anything, makes him sound like a real chill dude you would want to hang out with IRL. So, when it comes time to share your favorite holiday moments online, you’ll want to put a smile on your friends’ faces with these Santa puns for Instagram.
CELEBRATIONS
Kilgore News Herald

What's Wrong With Daddy?: Are you too old for Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. But the situation is a little different at my house. With...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lifehacker

Please Don't Say These Things to Someone Who Doesn't Drink

The new year is here, and with it came a big night for drinking. The holidays typically come with a lot of them, from Thanksgiving to boozy Secret Santa exchanges to New Years Eve, there are frequent opportunities to gather and make merry—most of them with gallons of alcohol. It...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Chanel
InsideHook

Every Man in My Family Asked for These Socks for Christmas

Men — mysterious, often emotionally closed-off creatures who have difficulty both expressing needs and accepting kind gestures — are notoriously difficult to shop for. This difficulty only increases with familial distance. Father, husband or brother? You might have a decent shot at figuring out what they want. Cousin, uncle or brother-in-law? Good luck. Fortunately, after years of wondering, I’ve finally figured out what men really want. It’s socks. Darn Tough socks, to be specific.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Don’t give pets as gifts

As the holidays approach, I’d like to remind people to consider our animal friends. What I’d like most to convey is this. Please, please don’t give animals to people as gifts, to those who have no way or knowledge on what these animals need in the way of care. Some people give kittens, puppies, even horses to children who have no way to take care of them. And as soon as the puppy or kitten poops on the floor in the house, they are sternly thrown out in the hard weather and snow to try and survive. Of course they can’t.
PETS
honolulumagazine.com

28 Fun Elf on the Shelf Ideas

It’s not truly the holiday season until two new friends show up in our house; our elves Olivia and Oliver. They show up every year on Dec. 1 without fail. In case you didn’t know the background, a mom and daughter created the book The Elf on the Shelf, which comes in a gift set with an elf doll, in 2005. Since then, the practice of surprising kids with elf appearances at home has become a cherished part of the holidays for many. Michele Aucello’s annual journal of her family’s Elf on the Shelf escapades inspired me to start the tradition with my husband and then 4-year-old daughter. After five years, it can be challenging for the mischievous little friends to find new places to hide. (I’ve been up late many nights trying to help them out.) So, we put together some of our favorite moments to use as inspiration. Do you have a great elf moment? Email us at info@honolulufamily.com for us to share. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Stop Believing: Children’s Belief in Santa Claus

Many children believe wholeheartedly in the Santa Claus myth. Research suggests that a combination of testimony and evidence keep the belief alive. At some point, cognitive development leads most kids to grow out of the belief naturally. December is here, which means many of us are getting into the holiday...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Golf Course#Bluetooth Speakers#Golf Ball#Amazon Com#Moonlightmakers Com#The Chip Sip#Groovygolfgifts Com
TODAY.com

Simple Christmas Traditions to Bring Joy with Little Ones

Looking back on my family’s holiday traditions, I’m filled with a nostalgic blend of happiness and hazy remembrance. While I can’t remember every detail of each Christmas, there are certain constants I’ve come to look forward to and appreciate each year: mom’s famous hot cocoa, trimming the Douglas Fir while watching National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and quoting every word, making my late grandmother, Mimi’s tea cakes, driving around to look at Christmas lights, wrapping all of Dad’s gifts to Mom on Christmas eve...the list goes on and on!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

30 ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Quotes To Fill You With Holiday Nostalgia

Every family has its own Christmas traditions, and one tradition in my home has always been to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I know my family is just one of millions with this tradition, and I am by no means the only person who can sneak A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes off the top of my head in everyday conversation (whether it’s the holiday season or not). There is just something about Charlie, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang that is so endearing.
ENTERTAINMENT
plasticsnews.com

Dear Santa, I've been good, please bring me PP filament

Holiday shoppers looking for that perfect gift now can head to Braskem's online storefront on Amazon. Braskem, a materials maker based in São Paulo, with U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia, recently began offering polypropylene filaments for 3D printing on the giant consumer website. Braskem is offering the materials through a partnership with sales and marketing firm Xenon Arc of Bellevue, Wash.
LIFESTYLE
98.3 The Snake

Please Don’t Dump Your Deceased Animals At The Twin Falls Shelter

Don't dump deceased animals on the lawn of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter shared a video of someone who thought that they could leave their deceased animal on the lawn of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The shelter said that they just want to share this as a PSA and no charges or anything would be pressed against this person.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Please Don’t Trash Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farms

There's always a debate this time of year when it comes to getting a Christmas tree. Are you going with a fake tree or cutting down a real one this year? If you plan on cutting down your own tree and decide to use trash as a tree topper for the tree you're not cutting down.... You're better off going with a fake one.
AGRICULTURE
thefeather.com

2021 Christmas Community Events

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Twinkling lights, holiday sales and Christmas music on repeat; the season offers a multitude of festivities that even a scrooge cannot ignore. Around town are concerts, plays and community events that offer plenty of holiday cheer. Including school performances, below is a highlighted list of events for you and your family.
CLOVIS, CA
The Independent

When you can’t go home for Christmas, food can keep you connected

On Christmas Day this year, it will have been 625 days since New Zealand introduced the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system and 446 days since it became a requirement to book a space in this system in order to enter the country. That makes it 446 days since entering my home country has become almost impossible. This year, 25 December will mark the second Christmas I’m unable to be at home.Last time I was home for Christmas, my brother was finishing his first year of university. Next time I see him will hopefully be next Christmas, and he will have...
LIFESTYLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Steal Christmas? Rent The Grinch’s Cave

Is your heart three sizes too small? Does the singing from Whoville drive you nuts? There is a perfect place for you to rent this Christmas. On the rental website vacasa.com, you can rent the Grinch's cave this Christmas. The "Grinch's Cave" is currently located in Utah and has everything...
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Schellville is a great experience

What a fascinating and creative experience it is to visit Schellville's Christmas Village! Not only were there an enormous number of live beautiful evergreen Christmas trees enhanced with different types of colorful lighting, but also a huge roller-skating rink filled with smiling faces. Unique replicas of small child-size lovely village businesses were open for children to enter, explore and enjoy make-believe!
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Giving has many reasons, but put simply - ‘Tis the season!

On Thanksgiving Day, a mere two weeks ago (seems longer), I enjoyed the traditional dinner during the afternoon in one of the Cape Region’s popular restaurants. Since we know that availability of seating is rare on that day, I had reserved a seat at the bar of the restaurant in question. When I arrived, there was a couple already seated at the bar, and I opted to sit at the opposite corner. I paid no particular attention to them, as I enjoyed my roasted Brussels sprouts salad prior to the main course of turkey, dressing and the other usual accompaniments. At some point during my ingesting of the poultry, the couple settled their check and departed the restaurant. Many minutes later, when it became my turn to share my credit card with the establishment, I was informed by the bartender/waiter that the couple had already paid for my dinner. Both shock and surprise overtook me, as I tried (and failed) to ascertain the identity of said couple. I had never seen them before around town, and the odds of ever seeing them again were slim to none, thus I had no way of ever thanking them for their generous act of kindness and giving. What motivated those wonderful people to perform such an act?
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy