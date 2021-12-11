Santa, please don’t give me this stuff

On Thanksgiving Day, a mere two weeks ago (seems longer), I enjoyed the traditional dinner during the afternoon in one of the Cape Region’s popular restaurants. Since we know that availability of seating is rare on that day, I had reserved a seat at the bar of the restaurant in question. When I arrived, there was a couple already seated at the bar, and I opted to sit at the opposite corner. I paid no particular attention to them, as I enjoyed my roasted Brussels sprouts salad prior to the main course of turkey, dressing and the other usual accompaniments. At some point during my ingesting of the poultry, the couple settled their check and departed the restaurant. Many minutes later, when it became my turn to share my credit card with the establishment, I was informed by the bartender/waiter that the couple had already paid for my dinner. Both shock and surprise overtook me, as I tried (and failed) to ascertain the identity of said couple. I had never seen them before around town, and the odds of ever seeing them again were slim to none, thus I had no way of ever thanking them for their generous act of kindness and giving. What motivated those wonderful people to perform such an act?

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO