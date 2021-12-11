ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s famous birthdays list for December 11, 2021 includes celebrities Nikki Sixx, Hailee Steinfeld

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Birthday wishes go out to Nikki Sixx, Hailee Steinfeld and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on December 11th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Actress Rita Moreno turns 90....

Loudwire

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in December

'Tis the season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and a whole lot of rockin' birthdays. As you're decorating the tree, wrapping presents and building gingerbread houses, you can see if you share a birthday with these rockers celebrating their birthdays this month. Tons of rock stars are turning a year older,...
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
92.9 THE LAKE

Nikki Sixx’s First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Became Famous

Nikki Sixx recently reconnected with his first girlfriend, and she was shocked to discover he went on to become a rock star. Sixx’s new book, The First 21, chronicles the years leading up to his career as bassist and primary songwriter in Motley Crue. Sixx, who was born Frank Feranna Jr., tracked down many people from his past for the memoir – including Susie Maddox.
news-graphic.com

‘Dickinson’: Hailee Steinfeld & Anna Baryshnikov on Their Trippy Sister Storyline

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Dickinson, Season 3, Episode 7, “The Future never spoke.”]. Well into its third and final season, Dickinson has become synonymous with surreal scenes, but the latest installment, “The Future never spoke,” is taking things to a whole new level as Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) and Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) travel to the future via gazebo.
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx thinks Motley Crue would be considered sexist in today’s environment

Referring to the band’s “imperious years in the ’80s”, Nikki Sixx has admitted that Motley Crue would probably be considered sexist in our current age. When asked during an interview with Classic Rock if he thinks the band would be considered sexist, the bassist replied: “In today’s environment, most probably. As was everybody. In the ’70s, when I grew up, it was just the messaging that came through, and you were emulating your heroes.”
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Producers Share Awesome Hailee Steinfeld Moment During Recording

Hailee Steinfeld refused an interesting request from the Across the Spider-Verse producers!. There is little doubt that fans are loving the first teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) since it brought back Gwen Stacy. Not surprisingly, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are thrilled about Hailee Steinfeld's return in the animated sequel especially since she gave them one of the most memorable moments while recording for the film.
97.9 WGRD

Nikki Sixx Play Plans Got ‘Kicked Directly in the Nuts’ by COVID

Nikki Sixx was set to debut a long awaited stage play project before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. He had been working on a musical adaptation of his 2007 book The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star for several years. The Motley Crue co-founder would frequently mention the project in interviews going all the way back to 2012. A run on Broadway had been rumored, and Sixx even posted an open casting call to social media in 2019. Now, it appears, all of that momentum has been stopped.
arcamax.com

Lizzo reveals special bond with Adele

Lizzo revealed Adele gave her "really good advice", as she gushed about them both being "supreme divas". The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker and the 'I Drink Wine' singer, 33, struck up a friendship after meeting at a party - which Lizzo admitted she can't remember much about because she was too "drunk" - and ever since they've bonded over the "similar" stuff they've been through.
NYLON

Hailee Steinfeld’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to MCU’s Newest Star

Hailee Steinfeld is living the Hollywood dream. The actress, singer, and fashion icon has come along way from her child actor days. The Sagittarius queen has done it all from movies, to a concert tour, to sitting front row at fashion week. Now, she’s currently leading two hype-worthy streaming TV series, Dickinson and Hawkeye, all while looking so effortlessly amazing.
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bradley Cooper, Mariska Hargitay, Seth Rogen + More!

BRADLEY COOPER WALKS RED CARPET WITH HIS EX: Irina Shayk supported her ex, Bradley Cooper, at the opening of his latest movie. The couple was spotted on the red carpet together for the premiere of Nightmare Alley on Wednesday (Dec. 1st). Cooper told Entertainment Tonight that having his ex with him was “very special.”
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Shimmers in Sequined H&M Jumpsuit & Louboutin Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Hailee Steinfeld partnered up with H&M last night for her appearance at the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The “Dickinson” star, 24, hit the scene sporting a shimmering black sequin jumpsuit covered in silver crystal polka dot embellishments. She styled the glamorous look featuring long sleeves, a tie belted waist and a high neck with black patent leather pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin. Along with sparkling rings and earrings, the glossy, pointy-toed Louboutin silhouette seamlessly pulled the “Hawkeye” actress’ head-turning ensemble together. Steinfeld has become known for her chic sense of style, which can range from elegant...
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Explains Why That Horrifying Avengers Flashback Was So Important

Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ series opened by making fans relive the Avengers Battle of New York from the terrifying ground-floor perspective of the citizens of New York City – such as one Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her family. The Battle of New York was a traumatic day for Kate, bolstered by just one glimmering symbol of hope: Hawkeye (Clint Barton) fighting off marauders from another world with nothing but his bow and arrows. According to Hailee Steinfeld, it was a very necessary flashback, in order to establish why the Hawkeye name, and person, are so important to Kate Bishop (if not other people).
udiscovermusic.com

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, And Sam Elliott Star In First Trailer For ‘1883’

Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer for 1883, the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy nominated series Yellowstone. The original series stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. The show...
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
