Brecksville, OH

No. 5 Brecksville opens Suburban League with statement: Boys basketball rewind

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Suburban League runs through Brecksville. Wadsworth learned that Friday night, taking its first...

Cleveland.com

Article on powerhouse high school football teams left out their recruiting advantage

I read your recent article about “state powerhouse” football teams staying on top (”How state powerhouses keep the engines going,” Dec. 5). The article seemed oblivious to the most important factor in building a football dynasty among Ohio Division I and II high-school teams: recruiting all of the best athletes from the area and fielding an all-star team against public school competition.
HIGH SCHOOL
#Boys Basketball#Rewind#Bees#The Suburban League#National Division
Cleveland.com

Who are Ohio State football’s most important recruiting targets still on the board heading into Signing Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Losing the battle at the line of scrimmage is why Ohio State football is playing in the Rose Bowl instead of the College Football Playoff this season. Now that battle has extended beyond the football field and onto the recruiting trail two days away from Signing Day. The Buckeyes hold 18 commits and have checked off their needs at practically all but one position.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Powerball jackpot $320 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, Powerball jackpot is an estimated $320 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers from the Saturday, Dec. 11, drawing. Saturday’s numbers are 3-25-44-53-64 Powerball 10 Power Play 2x. Saturday’s Classic Lotto numbers are 6-9-19-36-39-40 Kicker 849713. The jackpot is...
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Cleveland.com

Browns fans believe playoff chances are alive after win against Baltimore (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns fans leaving FirstEnergy Stadium seemed more excited about Sunday afternoon’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens than perhaps any game this season. Coming off their bye week, the Browns edged out their division rival, 24-22, in what was a must-win game. With Pittsburgh and Cincinnati both losing, the Browns now find themselves in second place in the AFC North.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns off to an excellent start, dominating Ravens early – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns took a 24-6 lead at the half over Baltimore:. 1. By the middle of the second quarter, the Browns had a 17-0 lead. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was out of the game after injuring his ankle. Baker Mayfield was 14-of-16 passing for 126 yards. But on his second possession, Mayfield threw an interception. Baltimore had to settle for a 50-yard Justin Tucker field goal.
NFL
