Matteo Berrettini, the Italian international who is currently ranked 7th in the ATP rankings has had mixed luck this year so as to say. However, this may be his career-high ranking which he achieved this year still he did not get the results that he might have desired or craved. He reached the finals of quite a few cups and also the Wimbledon but could not get the final taste of the crown.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO