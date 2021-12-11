ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live-action Halo TV series gets a poster from Paramount+

By Amie Cranswick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the release of the first trailer during The Game Awards this week, Paramount+ has now shared a poster for its upcoming live-action TV adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game series...

