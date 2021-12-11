ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action leveraging evidence to reduce perinatal mortality and morbidity (ALERT): study protocol for a stepped-wedge cluster-randomised trial in Benin, Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda

By Joseph Akuze
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1324 (2021) Cite this article. Insufficient reductions in maternal and neonatal deaths and stillbirths in the past decade are a deterrence to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3. The majority of deaths occur during the intrapartum and immediate postnatal period. Overcoming the knowledge-do-gap...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Shropshire Star

South African president tests positive for Covid-19

Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild coronavirus symptoms. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease. Mr Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed Covid-19, according to a statement from the presidency. He is self-isolating in Cape Town...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Including undocumented migrants in universal health coverage: a maternal health case study from the Thailand-Myanmar border

Many countries aspiring to achieve universal health coverage struggle with how to ensure health coverage for undocumented migrants. Using a case study of maternal health care in a Thailand-Myanmar border region this article explores coverage for migrants, service provision challenges and the contribution of a voluntary health insurance program. In...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccines: Why is Nigeria unable to use its supply?

Only about 3% of Nigeria's population has received a full course of vaccines against Covid - a low rate even compared with other countries in Africa. For South Africa, the figure is 24%. However, it's emerged that Nigeria has a large stockpile of out-of-date vaccines which has gone unused. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelworldnews.com

Rwanda Reinstates Mandatory Quarantine in Designated Hotels While Waiting for PCR Results Upon Arrival

Effective immediately, all international travelers arriving in Rwanda need to quarantine at designated hotels while waiting for airport-administered PCR test results, regardless of vaccination status. Also effective immediately, all travel between Rwanda and Southern African countries has been banned. The countries subject to this ban are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. These changes to Rwanda’s COVID-19 protocol come amid the Omicron variant’s spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Indirect costs associated with skin infectious disease in children: a systematic review

Irene Lizano-Díez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5729-59681, Jesús Naharro1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1325 (2021) Cite this article. There are limited data in the literature on the indirect costs associated with skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) in the pediatric population. This study aimed to conduct a systematic review of the indirect costs associated with SSTIs in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Relationships between developmental strategies for additional indications and price revisions for anticancer drugs in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1329 (2021) Cite this article. The relationships between developmental strategies for additional indications and drug price revisions have not been thoroughly studied. Here, we investigated the price revisions for anticancer drugs approved in Japan. Methods. The study was based on published information...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Travel and mask rules tightened over Omicron variant

Face coverings will become mandatory again in shops and on public transport in England from next week as part of measures to target the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, the PM has said. PCR tests for everyone entering the UK will be introduced and all contacts of new variant cases will...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern — one that appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa and offering a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

The burden of mental health illnesses in Kerala: a secondary analysis of reported data from 2002 to 2018

Jaison Joseph ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0332-81541, D. Hari Sankar ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1812-01021 &. Devaki Nambiar ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5682-61091,2,3. BMC Public Health volume 21, Article number: 2264 (2021) Cite this article. 16 Accesses. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The burden of mental health in India, as in other Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), is substantial. Secondary...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news live: WHO races to assess severity of Omicron variant as Japan shuts borders

The WHO says it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid variants, including Delta, though its discovery has coincided with an uptick in cases in South Africa. The global health agency said it is working with researchers across the world to establish whether the new “variant of concern” causes “more severe disease compared to infections with other variants”. Meanwhile, secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the variant.Under the new guidance – which comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Correction to: Emerging models and trends in mental health crisis care in England: a national investigation of crisis care systems

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1319 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 29 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1174 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07181-x Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author name of Kathleen...
MENTAL HEALTH

