Action leveraging evidence to reduce perinatal mortality and morbidity (ALERT): study protocol for a stepped-wedge cluster-randomised trial in Benin, Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda

The WHO says it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other Covid variants, including Delta, though its discovery has coincided with an uptick in cases in South Africa. The global health agency said it is working with researchers across the world to establish whether the new “variant of concern” causes “more severe disease compared to infections with other variants”. Meanwhile, secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the variant.Under the new guidance – which comes...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO