Indirect costs associated with skin infectious disease in children: a systematic review

By Irene Lizano-Díez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5729-5968
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

Irene Lizano-Díez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5729-59681, Jesús Naharro1 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1325 (2021) Cite this article. There are limited data in the literature on the indirect costs associated with skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) in the pediatric population. This study aimed to conduct a systematic review...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

BioMed Central

Experiences of private sector quality care amongst mothers, newborns, and children in low- and middle-income countries: a systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1311 (2021) Cite this article. Experience of care is a pillar of quality care; positive experiences are essential during health care encounters and integral to quality health service delivery. Yet, we lack synthesised knowledge of how private sector delivery of quality care affects experiences of care amongst mothers, newborns, and children. To fill this gap, we conducted a systematic review that examined quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-methods studies on the provision of maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) care by private providers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This manuscript focuses on experience of care, including respectful care, and satisfaction with care.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Heterogeneous effects of hospital competition on inpatient expenses: an empirical analysis of diseases grouping basing on conditions’ complexity and urgency

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1322 (2021) Cite this article. Multiple pro-competition policies were implemented during the new round of healthcare reform in China. Differences in conditions’ complexity and urgency across diseases associating with various degrees of information asymmetry and choice autonomy in the process of care provision, would lead to heterogeneous effects of competition on healthcare expenses. However, there are limited studies to explore it. This study aims to examine the heterogeneous effects of hospital competition on inpatient expenses basing on disease grouping according to conditions’ complexity and urgency.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Climate Change Associated With Kidney Disease

December 9, 2021 // Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that this study shows an association between climate change and kidney disease, but not that climate change causes such disease. A number of cities in Brazil can already see and measure the potential effects of climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
BioMed Central

Relationships between developmental strategies for additional indications and price revisions for anticancer drugs in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1329 (2021) Cite this article. The relationships between developmental strategies for additional indications and drug price revisions have not been thoroughly studied. Here, we investigated the price revisions for anticancer drugs approved in Japan. Methods. The study was based on published information...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Diseases#On Children#Soc#Mesh
BioMed Central

Microbial co-occurrence complicates associations of gut microbiome with US immigration, dietary intake and obesity

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 336 (2021) Cite this article. Obesity and related comorbidities are major health concerns among many US immigrant populations. Emerging evidence suggests a potential involvement of the gut microbiome. Here, we evaluated gut microbiome features and their associations with immigration, dietary intake, and obesity in 2640 individuals from a population-based study of US Hispanics/Latinos.
IMMIGRATION
Nature.com

Prevalence of anencephaly in Africa: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Anencephaly is a severe anomaly of the brain that results from the failure of the cephalic part of the neural tube to close during the fourth week. It occurs at least in one per thousand births and is the major cause of fetal loss and disabilities in newborns. The objective of this review is to determine the birth prevalence of anencephaly in Africa. We identified relevant studies via a search of databases like PubMed Central, PubMed/Medline, Science Direct, Joanna Briggs Institute, African Journals Online, Embase, Google Scholar, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library. After examining the heterogeneity of studies via the Cochran Q test and I2 test (and Forest plot for visual inspection), the prevalence of anencephaly was estimated using the random-effect meta-analysis model. Consequently, we carried out subgroup, sensitivity, meta-regression, trim and fill, time-trend, and meta-cumulative analyses. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the twenty-four studies reported a total of 4,963,266 births. The pooled birth prevalence of anencephaly in Africa was 0.14% (95% CI: 0.12, 0.15%). Higher burden of anencephaly was detected in Ethiopia (0.37%, CI: 0.15, 0.58%), Algeria (0.24%, CI: 0.24, 0.25%), and Eritrea (0.19%, CI: 0.19, 0.19%). The higher pooled prevalence of anencephaly was observed in the studies that included both live births and stillbirths (0.16%) and in studies done after the year 2010 (0.25%) whereas, the lower burden was detected among countries that had a mandatory folic acid fortification (0.05%). High birth prevalence of anencephaly was detected in Africa. Strong prevention and control measures should be the priority because of an increment in the magnitude of anencephaly. Helping in prevention programs, which should be the ultimate contribution of this study to the field.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Patient and caregiver outcomes with levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel in advanced Parkinson's disease

Levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel (LCIG) has shown to be efficacious in motor and non-motor symptoms (NMS). Nevertheless, studies with patient Quality of Life (QoL) as a primary endpoint are scarce. To assess the effect of LCIG on Advanced Parkinson's Disease (APD) patients QoL. Secondarily, the impact on motor symptoms and NMS, emotional well-being, treatment satisfaction, and caregiver QoL, stress, disease burden, anxiety, depression, and work impairment were also investigated. In this prospective, 6-month multicenter postmarketing observational study, LCIG was administered to 59 patients with APD. Endpoints were assessed using validated scales and questionnaires. LCIG significantly improved patient QoL (PDQ-39 mean change Â± standard deviation from baseline, âˆ’12.8"‰Â±"‰14.6; P"‰<"‰0.0001), motor symptoms (UPDRS-III in "On," âˆ’6.5"‰Â±"‰11.8; P"‰="‰0.0002), NMS (NMSS, âˆ’35.7"‰Â±"‰31.1; P"‰<"‰0.0001), mood (Norris/Bond-Lader VAS, âˆ’6.6"‰Â±"‰21.1; P"‰="‰0.0297), fatigue (PFS-16, âˆ’0.6"‰Â±"‰1.0; P"‰="‰0.0003), depression (BDI-II, âˆ’5.1"‰Â±"‰9.4; P"‰="‰0.0002), anxiety (BAI, âˆ’6.2"‰Â±"‰9.6; P"‰<"‰0.0001), and patient treatment satisfaction (SATMED-Q, 16.1"‰Â±"‰16.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). There were significant correlations between the change from baseline to 6 months between PDQ-39 and UPDRS-IV, NMSS, BAI, BDI-II, AS, and PFS-16 scores, and Norris/Bond-Lader alertness/sedation factor. Caregiver anxiety also improved (Goldberg anxiety scale, âˆ’1.1"‰Â±"‰1.0; P"‰="‰0.0234), but the clinical relevance of this finding is questionable. The serious adverse events reported were similar to those previously described for LCIG. In patients with APD, LCIG improves QoL, motor symptoms and NMS, emotional well-being, and satisfaction with the treatment. Improvement in patient QoL is associated with improvements in motor complications, NMS, anxiety, depression, apathy and fatigue. Improvements in patients' QoL does not correspond with improvements in caregivers' QoL or burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development and validation of a new scoring system for prognostic prediction of community-acquired pneumonia in older adults

The discriminative power of CURB-65 for mortality in community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is suspected to decrease with age. However, a useful prognostic prediction model for older patients with CAP has not been established. This study aimed to develop and validate a new scoring system for predicting mortality in older patients with CAP. We recruited two prospective cohorts including patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and hospitalized with CAP. In the derivation (n"‰="‰872) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰1,158), the average age was 82.0 and 80.6Â years and the 30-day mortality rate was 7.6% (n"‰="‰66) and 7.4% (n"‰="‰86), respectively. A new scoring system was developed based on factors associated with 30-day mortality, identified by multivariate analysis in the derivation cohort. This scoring system named CHUBA comprised five variables: confusion, hypoxemia (SpO2"‰â‰¤"‰90% or PaO2"‰â‰¤"‰60Â mmHg), blood urea nitrogen"‰â‰¥"‰30Â mg/dL, bedridden state, and serum albumin level"‰â‰¤"‰3.0Â g/dL. With regard to 30-day mortality, the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for CURB-65 and CHUBA was 0.672 (95% confidence interval, 0.607"“0.732) and 0.809 (95% confidence interval, 0.751"“0.856; P"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. The effectiveness of CHUBA was statistically confirmed in the external validation cohort. In conclusion, a simpler novel scoring system, CHUBA, was established for predicting mortality in older patients with CAP.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Acute exacerbation of interstitial lung disease associated with rheumatic disease

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with rheumatic diseases, such as connective-tissue diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic vasculitis. Some patients with ILD secondary to rheumatic disease (RD"“ILD) experience acute exacerbations, with sudden ILD progression and high mortality during or immediately after the exacerbation, and a very low 1-year survival rate. In the ILD subtype idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), an acute exacerbation is defined as acute worsening or development of dyspnoea associated with new bilateral ground-glass opacities and/or consolidations at high-resolution CT, superimposed on a background pattern consistent with fibrosing ILD. However, acute exacerbation in RD"“ILD (AE"“RD"“ILD) currently has no specific definition. The aetiology and pathogenesis of AE"“RD"“ILD remain unclear, but distinct triggers might include infection, mechanical stress, microaspiration and DMARD treatment. At this time, no effective evidence-based therapeutic strategies for AE"“RD"“ILD are available. In clinical practice, AE"“RD"“ILD is often empirically treated with high-dose systemic steroids and antibiotics, with or without immunosuppressive drugs. In this Review, we summarize the clinical features, diagnosis, management and prognosis of AE"“RD"“ILD, enabling the similarities and differences with acuteÂ exacerbation in IPF to be critically assessed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Perspectives of glycemic variability in diabetic neuropathy: a comprehensive review

Diabetic neuropathy is one of the most prevalent chronic complications of diabetes, and up to half of diabetic patients will develop diabetic neuropathy during their disease course. Notably, emerging evidence suggests that glycemic variability is associated with the pathogenesis of diabetic complications and has emerged as a possible independent risk factor for diabetic neuropathy. In this review, we describe the commonly used metrics for evaluating glycemic variability in clinical practice and summarize the role and related mechanisms of glycemic variability in diabetic neuropathy, including cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy and cognitive impairment. In addition, we also address the potential pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment methods for diabetic neuropathy, aiming to provide ideas for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Correction to: Emerging models and trends in mental health crisis care in England: a national investigation of crisis care systems

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1319 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 29 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1174 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07181-x Following publication of the original article [1], the authors identified an error in the author name of Kathleen...
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Action leveraging evidence to reduce perinatal mortality and morbidity (ALERT): study protocol for a stepped-wedge cluster-randomised trial in Benin, Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1324 (2021) Cite this article. Insufficient reductions in maternal and neonatal deaths and stillbirths in the past decade are a deterrence to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3. The majority of deaths occur during the intrapartum and immediate postnatal period. Overcoming the knowledge-do-gap to ensure implementation of known evidence-based interventions during this period has the potential to avert at least 2.5 million deaths in mothers and their offspring annually. This paper describes a study protocol for implementing and evaluating a multi-faceted health care system intervention to strengthen the implementation of evidence-based interventions and responsive care during this crucial period.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Information provision and retrieval by registered salespersons from consumers during over-the-counter drug sales – a questionnaire survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1333 (2021) Cite this article. In Japan, non-pharmacists who are accredited as registered salespersons can sell over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and they play a very important role in supporting proper OTC drug use by consumers. The purpose of this study was to evaluate information provided to and information collected from consumers, and cooperation with pharmacists during OTC drug sales by registered salespersons, and to clarify their related concerns and behaviors.
INDUSTRY
yoursun.com

Infectious disease doctor answers omicron questions

Dr. Manuel Gordillo Jr., an epidemiologist at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and doctor at Infectious Diseases Associates in Sarasota, is concerned about the new variant omicron. He said what’s happening with the COVID-19 omicron variant after the delta variant rocked Sarasota Memorial Hospital two months ago. It left pregnant...
SARASOTA, FL
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
BioMed Central

Implementation of a structured emergency nursing framework results in significant cost benefit

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1318 (2021) Cite this article. Patients are at risk of deterioration on discharge from an emergency department (ED) to a ward, particularly in the first 72 h. The implementation of a structured emergency nursing framework (HIRAID) in regional New South Wales (NSW), Australia, resulted in a 50% reduction of clinical deterioration related to emergency nursing care. To date the cost implications of this are unknown. The aim of this study was to determine any net financial benefits arising from the implementation of the HIRAID emergency nursing framework.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of medical cannabinoids in children: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Despite the increased use of medical cannabinoids, the efficacy and safety of the treatment among children remain uncertain. The objective was to study the efficacy and safety of medical cannabinoids in children. The search included studies through 11-May-2020. Selection criteria included studies evaluating efficacy and safety outcomes of medical cannabinoids (tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol and other cannabis derivatives) versus control in children, independently assessed by two reviewers. Eight studies were included, all of which are randomized controlled trials. Cannabidiol is associated with 50% reduction in seizures rate (Relative Risk (RR)"‰="‰1.69, 95% CI [1.20"“2.36]) and caregiver global impression of change (Median Estimated difference"‰="‰(âˆ’"‰1), 95%CI [âˆ’"‰1.39"“(âˆ’"‰0.60)]) in Dravet syndrome, compared to placebo. While cannabidiol was associated with a reduction in reported seizure events (RR"‰="‰0.59, 95% CI [0.36"“0.97]), no association was found in products contained also tetrahydrocannabinol (RR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI [0.46"“4.03]). Higher dose of cannabidiol was associated with decreased appetite (RR"‰="‰2.40, 95% CI [1.39"“4.15]). A qualitative assessment suggests that medical cannabinoids might be associated with adverse mental events. In conclusion, cannabidiol is associated with clinical improvement in Dravet syndrome. However, cannabidiol is also associated with decreased appetite. Adverse mental events were reported as well, however, more research should be performed to assess well this outcome.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variants, including mutated variants resembling omicron, are evolving new ways to evade antibodies, vaccines

In an effort to predict future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by investigators at Harvard Medical School has identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection or from vaccination, as well as antibody-based treatments. The results,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Hope on the Horizon: Treatment for Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Infections

Recent study results show promising new modalities. Hope. We could all use more of it these days, and the recently released topline results from the ATTACK study (NCT03894046) provide just that for the treatment of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) infections.1 By any definition, treatment of CRAB infections represents a dire need for innovative therapeutics.
SCIENCE

