Health Services

For-profit hospitals as anchor institutions in the United States: a study of organizational stability

By Berkeley Franz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2091-1891
 2 days ago

Berkeley Franz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2091-18911, Cory E. Cronin2, Vanessa Rodriguez1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1326 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Anchor institutions, by definition, have a long-term presence within their local communities, but it is uncertain as to whether for-profit hospitals meet this...

Patient willingness for telehealth high, but in-person care perceived as more valuable, research suggests

When U.S. patients envision their future medical care, the majority see telehealth playing a role. But when presented with the choice between an in-person or video visit for nonemergent care, most prefer a traditional in-office visit, according to new research analyzing consumer telehealth preferences. The survey conducted by the nonprofit...
EDUCATION
State: 98% occupancy rate in hospital intensive care units

MINNEAPOLIS - The number of people hospitalized in intensive care in Minnesota has reached the highest level yet during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is reporting a 98% occupancy rate in adult ICU beds when COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients are included. Nearly 350 people are receiving intensive care. M Health...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Support opportunities for second victims lessons learned: a qualitative study of the top 20 US News and World Report Honor Roll Hospitals

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1330 (2021) Cite this article. Second Victim Programs (SVPs) provide support for healthcare providers involved in a near-miss, medical error, or adverse patient outcomes. Little is known about existence and structure of SVPs in top performing US hospitals. Methods. We performed a...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fund this: Policies can fill medical funding gaps for all

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her popular TV talk show next year after 19 seasons. The need for the type of celebrity and crowdsourcing donations she is known for to assuage an individual’s health care needs to end as well. This accepted norm is gaslighting at its finest. As a...
CANCER
CDC confirms the first Omicron variant case in the United States, area hospitals prepare to combat the new threat.

VICTORIA, Texas  – On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the CDC confirmed the first omicron variant case in San Francisco, California. While regional hospitals are preparing for another fight against COVID-19, doctors and scientists around the world are continuing to research this new threat. Local health experts are advising everyone to continue practicing the same safety measure, since the start of the...
VICTORIA, TX
Implementation of a structured emergency nursing framework results in significant cost benefit

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1318 (2021) Cite this article. Patients are at risk of deterioration on discharge from an emergency department (ED) to a ward, particularly in the first 72 h. The implementation of a structured emergency nursing framework (HIRAID) in regional New South Wales (NSW), Australia, resulted in a 50% reduction of clinical deterioration related to emergency nursing care. To date the cost implications of this are unknown. The aim of this study was to determine any net financial benefits arising from the implementation of the HIRAID emergency nursing framework.
HEALTH SERVICES
New publication for convenient care clinicians to launch in 2022

The new print and digital brand will support the growing industry by providing the latest clinical information, practice management guidance, product updates and industry news. EnsembleIQ, the publisher of Drug Store News, announces the upcoming launch of Convenient Care Clinician, a publication targeted to the frontline health care providers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Large, for-profit hospital chain merger didn't boost profitability

A merger between large, successful, for-profit hospital chains didn't produce significant gains in profitability or health outcomes, new research shows. The acquirer's hospital margins decreased by 3.3 percentage points as cost inflation outpaced revenue growth, according to a peer-reviewed analysis of a 2007 merger involving more than 100 hospitals that tracked financial, management and quality data over an eight-year period. While the combined system improved their electronic medical records, prices rose by 37% at hospitals operated by the parent company and there was a negligible impact on care quality, the working paper published in the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed.
ECONOMY
NZ public health services to get more cybersecurity tools under single Microsoft contract

The New Zealand Ministry of Health has negotiated a single digital services contract with Microsoft for the country's health and disability system. The agreement, executed by digital health services provider Spark Health, will deliver a number of benefits, including NZ$27 million ($18 million) in savings over three years and enhancements in cybersecurity protection. It is expected to support sector reforms, which cover the ministry, Health NZ, Maori Health Authority, and district health boards and their shared service agencies.
SOFTWARE
Hydrogen Health looks to primary care for next virtual care offering

Hydrogen Health, a startup born out of a venture between K Health, Blackstone Growth and Anthem, unveiled a new virtual primary care product aimed at self-insured employers and insurers. The New York-based company is also expanding its diagnosis and management services to treat more chronic conditions. The service employs K...
HEALTH SERVICES
How to get clinicians more comfortable with delivering telemedicine

While there were certainly many clinicians performing telemedicine before COVID-19 struck in early 2020, the pandemic foisted telehealth on countless numbers of additional physicians and nurses, forcing them to get up to speed and feel comfortable with the technology. But many caregivers still struggle with the different paradigm for delivering...
HEALTH
Telehealth to become a permanent fixture in Australia's healthcare system

The federal government has announced it will invest over AU$100 million to make telehealth a permanent fixture within the country's healthcare system. The AU$106 million put into telehealth is part of a AU$309 million investment into Australia's primary healthcare system. The remainder of that AU$309 million will be allocated towards supporting Australia's mental health, improving health services in regional and rural Australia, improving access to Medicare, and supporting COVID-19 efforts.
WORLD
Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

