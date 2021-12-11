ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions Numbers for 12/10/21: Did Anyone Win $135 Million?

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA74c_0dKBc4mW00

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 23, 25, 40, 42, and 60, and the Mega Ball was 8, while the Megaplier was 2X.

There was a top prize of $135 million up for grabs with a cash option of $97.7 million on offer, according to the Mega Millions website.

There were no winners of the major prizes, with no ticket matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball. No one matched the five white balls to take the $1 million on offer, either.

There were seven winners of the $10,000 prize with tickets that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Two of those tickets used the Megaplier to double their money, making them the biggest winners on the night.

A total of 244 tickets matched four white balls to win $500, and 49 of them played the Megaplier to double their prize money.

Meanwhile, 764 tickets matched three white balls and the Mega Ball to win $200, 149 of them played the Megaplier. In total, the December 10 drawing produced over 493,000 winning tickets of at least $2.

The jackpot now grows to $148 million for Tuesday's drawing with a cash option of $107.1 million.

Although no one took the top prize this time, there has been a number of big winners so far this year. In January, a $1.05 billion prize was won by a group of Michigan players.

In May, a five-strong group in Pennsylvania won the jackpot and chose the cash option taking home $254,233,980 after taxes.

In September, a lucky ticket holder in New York won the jackpot in which $431 million was up for grabs. Meanwhile, in October, three family members from Lake Havasu City in Arizona won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket.

How to Play

Mega Millions is one of the country's most popular lotteries and drawings take place every Tuesday and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

Five white balls are drawn from balls numbered 1 through 70 and a yellow Mega Ball is taken from a set numbered from 1 to 25.

To be in to win, tickets cost $2 per play but for an extra dollar in most states, players can take the Megaplier option, which can increase non-jackpot prizes between two and five times.

If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the top prize for the following drawing. Once the jackpot is won, the top prize goes back to $20 million.

People can buy tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, they can not be bought in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

