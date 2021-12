I think we all walk around assuming that the low point of our lives have already happened. Even for those of us who’ve barely had any lows, we’re not constantly thinking that things are going to get worse someday. For the Flyers, that all-time low just may be tonight: the Philadelphia Flyers, as a franchise, have never lost 11 consecutive games (at least not since the NHL removed ties from the equation, more on that further down) and are currently sitting at 10 before tonight’s trip to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights, who are starting to turn things around after a slow start to the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO