Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award Winner Announced

By Andrew Schneider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomer Support Manager at Vermeer Corporation Gerry Van Dyke has been honored with the annual Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring award. It celebrates a culture of principles and putting people first and the team members who are practicing that culture beyond the Vermeer...

kniakrls.com

Simpson Student Awarded Prestigious Scholarship

Simpson College student Abby Ruby was awarded with the 2021 Ed and Sue Kenny Scholarship this year, one of two students to earn the prestigious scholarship. Ruby was awarded the scholarship for her demonstrated leadership and commitment in the area of senior lifestyle services, after completing an internship in a senior living community in Cedar Rapids, and double-majoring in health services leadership and business management, with a career goal to become a nationally licensed senior care facility administrator.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
connect-bridgeport.com

Light Up Our City: First Sleighed It Award, Letter Contest Winner Announced; Cash to be Awarded to Grand Prize Winner

The first “Sleighed It” award has been presented. Congratulations to Nicole Warner of Deerfield Drive, who nabbed “Light Up Our City” bragging rights for Dec. 2-8. Warner is one of several residents who submitted her address to be included in the attached light tour map. During week one, families could drive the route, discovering Card My Yard letters along the way. Those who used the letters to create this year’s secret holiday word – Mistletoe – were eligible to win a free Card My Yard service. That winner, chosen at random from correct entries, is Alicia Hundley.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
kniakrls.com

KNIA/KRLS, Hy-Vee Partnering for Food Drive Donations Next Week

Area Hy-Vee stores and KNIA/KRLS are partnering to raise funds for the food pantries of south central Iowa. A special tip event will be held on Monday, December 20th from 3 to 6 p.m., with on-air personalities and staff from KNIA/KRLS bagging groceries and bringing them out to vehicles at the Pella and Knoxville Hy-Vee Stores in exchange for donations to the annual KNIA/KRLS Big Red Radio Food Drive. Donation boxes will be placed in the checkout aisles.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for Journey Mortgage

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Journey Mortgage tomorrow. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the public is invited to welcome Adam VandeKamp and Journey Mortgage to the chamber, which is an online resource for mortgage solutions. Home buyers and people interested in refinancing at a lower rate can use tools. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am at 2500 W 2nd Ave Suite 4.
INDIANOLA, IA
