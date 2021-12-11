Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award Winner Announced

Tomorrow and Saturday, Indianola shoppers have a chance to participate in a multi-county business partnership, the Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the Adel Partners, Madison County, and Indianola Chambers of Commerce have partnered up to create a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through each of the communities and the City of Earlham. Shoppers are encouraged to visit as many of the participating shops as they can for a shopping and dining experience from local businesses, with shops open from 10am to 5pm. Each town has a map highlighting the participating chamber businesses, which includes over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs featured.
