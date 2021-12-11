Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award Winner Announced

Whiterock Conservancy is inviting area farmers, conservationists and nature-lovers to join them online next week for a special webinar on soil degradation. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, they are hosting “Soils with Kathy Woida.” Woida is a National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) specialist and will showcase the importance of our state’s soils to agriculture production and more. The webinar will teach participants about soil properties, general biology, soil erosion and what can be done to stop it. The theme of Woida’s presentation matches Whiterock Conservancy’s goal of promoted and developing sustainable land management practices. There is no cost to attend the session, but interested individuals are asked to register in advance using the methods included below.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO