ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

It’s a Wonder Life Festival Continues in Seneca Falls

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The It’s a Wonderful Life Festival continues in Seneca Falls today. Today’s events include groundbreaking on Phase 1 of the...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

It’s a Wonderful Life Parade (Photos)

Saturday afternoon downtown Seneca (Bedford) Falls came alive with the holiday spirit large crowds turned out for the annual “It’s A Wonderful Life” holiday parade. Leading the parade down Fall Street, the old Genesee Turnpike, was the Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band. Santa Claus climbed up high...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

It’s a Wonderful Run 5K (Photos and Video)

Seneca (Bedford) Falls welcomed home thousands of people for the 13th annual It’s a Wonderful Run 5K Saturday night. More than 4100 people registered for the race, the official race scoring has a total of 3,170 runners clocked in on the official results. 38-year old Sam Morse of Camden,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Society
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Santa Claus’ Visit to Ithaca Today Postponed

Santa Claus is coming to town, just not today. Due to weather, Santa’s scheduled visit to Downtown Ithaca as part of the city’s Winter Lights Festival has been rescheduled to tomorrow. Kris Kringle will show up Sunday from 11:00am-3:00pm. At noon, he’ll even rappel from the rooftop of Center Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Holiday Craft Fair Returns to Auburn

The Finger Lakes Art Council’s Holiday Festival of Creative Arts returns to Auburn this weekend. This year’s event takes place at Willard Memorial Chapel. The craft fair will also feature local musicians and food from Twisted Vegan. The Festival of Creative Arts runs from 10:00am-4:00pm Saturday and 10:00am-3:00pm...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

A Wonderful Habitat Housewarming in Seneca Falls

Trisha Carvalho and her son Trevor has a new home and today they welcomed some special visitors. Habitat for Humanity for Seneca County finished building her home on Tyler Avenue in Seneca Falls earlier this year. Habitat in Seneca County has 31-homes completed or currently under construction. Like in the...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

The Wonderful Life of Legos

Jason Middaugh of Marcellus and his 13-year-old daughter Jane like Legos. They also like the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life, so they put the two together. The Onondaga County family is hoping to get 10,000 votes online which would mean Lego will consider manufacturer and selling Lego sets using their design of scenes from Bedford Falls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karolyn Grimes
Person
Jimmy Hawkins
FL Radio Group

Watch the NBC Today Show Featuring Seneca Falls (Video)

Thursday morning edition of the NBC Today Show for a feature on Seneca Falls and the 75th anniversary of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. A crew from NBC spent Wednesday at events in Seneca Falls including the launch at Bonadent, the actors and friends visiting George Bailey’s 1919 Dodge Touring Car at James Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, the autograph session at the Gould Hotel (Martini’s), and at the “It’s a Wonderful Life Museum.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

It’s a Wonderful Life Thursday Schedule (Video)

It’s the second day of this year’s expanded It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls. Some of the day’s highlights include: the “Bread, Salt, and Wine” House Warming with Habitat for Humanity, free screening of both the original and the colorized versions of “It’s a Wonderful Life”, a special announcement about the Wonderful Life Museum, and the first of four performances of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey!”, the radio play.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy