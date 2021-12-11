It’s a Wonder Life Festival Continues in Seneca Falls

Jason Middaugh of Marcellus and his 13-year-old daughter Jane like Legos. They also like the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life, so they put the two together. The Onondaga County family is hoping to get 10,000 votes online which would mean Lego will consider manufacturer and selling Lego sets using their design of scenes from Bedford Falls.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO