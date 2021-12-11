ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Rated In Australia (Again)

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we were meant to be playing Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on the Switch by now, in October Nintendo announced a delay. While it's now due to arrive in "Spring 2022" according to Nintendo's website (or possibly 8th April 2022, according to eShop listings), since the previous update we've...

