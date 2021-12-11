Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Rated In Australia (Again)

For several years now, David Cole has been a minor celebrity in the Northern Territory of Australia on account of his colorful conspiracy theories. While few people take anything he has to say seriously, many of us in the Territory enjoy wondering what he’s going to come up with next. Cole believes that the Hillsong Church in Sydney carries out child sacrifices, that Australia is a registered corporate entity of the Vatican, and that all police officers here are therefore privately owned. He has even helped a woman argue in court that the law didn’t apply to her (to the surprise of no-one, she lost). His beliefs about the Vatican somehow dovetail with his belief in a New World Order, a secret cabal that seeks to implement a world totalitarian government.

