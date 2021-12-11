ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best high-end gifts for your grandma

By BestReviews, Lorianne Palinkas
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago



Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?

Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them with a high-end gift that will make them smile and feel special. Near or far, they will appreciate your thoughtfulness. Some grandmothers are more traditional, while others are more feisty. If they spend time with flowers in the garden or in a cozy rocking chair with a good book, they deserve a present that will make them smile. Whether you have a foodie grandma or a fashionable one, one who drinks tea or one who bakes sweet treats, you can find the perfect high-end gift that matches their personality.

Best gifts from $50-100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25d2en_0dKBZJth00

When a baby is born, so is a grandmother silver frame

Honor a new grandmother with this silver-plated metal 4” by 6” picture frame. Embossed with black lettering that reads, “When a baby is born, so is a grandmother,” this frame welcomes new babies into the world along with their proud grandmas. This frame has black velvet backing and may be displayed on a tabletop or mounted on a wall.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcJot_0dKBZJth00

Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum Spray

Give your grandma the classic scent that celebrates its hundredth anniversary this year. This 1.2-oz bottle contains all of the floral richness of the fragrance. One of the most popular perfumes in history, Chanel No. 5 is sure to please your grandmother and those around them.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgP1j_0dKBZJth00

Coach small leather wristlet

Help your grandmother carry all of the essentials with this gorgeous Coach wristlet. Large enough to fit the essentials, but small enough not to be too heavy, this bag is perfect for grandmas on the go. With a convenient zipper at the top and a removable strap, this bag is a classy and practical addition to any handbag collection. Including an interior credit card slot and room for a cell phone, this bag is both convenient and chic. You can choose the polished pebble leather color from red apple, black and amazon. Packaged in a Coach gift box, the wristlet features the classic Coach logo on the front.

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AePyk_0dKBZJth00

French tart baking kit

Turn your grandmother’s kitchen into a pretty Paris patisserie with this kit. With six perforated stainless steel rings to shape tart shells, ceramic pie weights to prevent imperfections, a candy thermometer to ensure the perfect temperature for sweets and a piping bag for delectable fillings, this set will make a baker out of any grandma. The included guide is illustrated and has step-by-step directions, including a sample recipe for a lemon meringue tart.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDs7o_0dKBZJth00

Tea from around the world set

Travel around the world with grandma at tea time from the comfort of their own kitchen. This set of ten, single-estate, loose-leaf teas is ideal for adventurous grandmothers who want to expand their taste buds’ horizons. The set includes ten tubes of tea from all around the world, which each brew a 6-8 cup pot. The included book of background information about the teas also contains brewing tips for the perfect cup every time.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CetRx_0dKBZJth00

Owl watering can

For the gardening grandmother, this handcrafted owl serves as both a functional watering can and a whimsical sculpture. Grandma can keep this feathered friend indoors or outside. Help them tend to their garden with the cutest creature in the backyard.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts from $100-250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJg7z_0dKBZJth00

Family spiral birthstone sterling silver pendant

Allow your grandma to display family pride with this sterling silver pendant. You can add up to ten birthstones, representing all of their grandchildren. You choose the order of the birthstones. Your grandma will love wearing this special necklace to keep the family close to their heart. As the family grows, you can easily add more birthstones to the pendant. This is also available as a brooch, and in 10k, 14k, and 18k Gold and Platinum.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncFhc_0dKBZJth00

Precious Moments grandma figurine

This adorable grandma figurine is sure to make your grandmother smile. Made of fine bisque porcelain, the statue is of a sweet grandma wearing glasses and dressed in her favorite sweater. They are holding a handbag that says, “grandma life,” and are ready to go hug those sweet grandchildren. The figurine has the message, “My Favorite People Call Me Grandma” printed at the bottom. Show them that they’re your favorite person too!

Sold by Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX4uk_0dKBZJth00

Long-distance friendship lamp

Whether your grandmother lives down the street or across the country, let them know you’re thinking of them with this Wi-Fi lamp. Simply touch the lamp, and it lights up in a rainbow of consecutive colors to let them know they’re on your mind and in your heart. You can even assign each grandchild a different color, so when they touch the lamp, they know exactly who is on the other side.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rwU3_0dKBZJth00

New York Times custom birthday book with magnifying glass

Turn the pages of time with this coffee table book. The book is a collection of New York Times front pages from every year since the birth of the recipient. Personalize the book with your grandmother’s name and birth date. With a beautiful library binding, they will treasure it for years to come. The included magnifying glass, with the saying, “Extra! Extra! Read All About It” printed on the handle, helps them to read even the tiniest print.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVA77_0dKBZJth00

Memory keepsake dish set

Help your grandmother keep her cherished memories alive with these three small trinket dishes. Choose and upload the images for the ceramic maker to glaze on stoneware keepsake dishes with classic gold rims. Your grandma will love revisiting their favorite memories with the nostalgic black and white images on each dish.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YAGF_0dKBZJth00

Personalized hand-written letter blanket

Revive the lost art of letter writing with this beautiful keepsake. You send your typed message which will be transformed into a realistic cursive handwriting font on a blanket that looks like a sheet of looseleaf paper surrounded with fringe. Choose from two sizes. Grandma can wrap up in your love in this cozy 100% cotton blanket.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

#Best Gifts#Grandmas#Cooking#Friendship
