Alabama State

5 Heisman Trophy worthy moments for Alabama's Bryce Young in 2021 season

By Nick Gray, The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
Alabama football's Bryce Young would be the first quarterback in school history to win the Heisman Trophy if his name is called on Saturday in New York City.

Young has 4,322 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.

That means a lot of moments, and the Tuscaloosa News picked out the five best of Young's 2021 season.

1. Iron Bowl savior

Alabama's playoff hopes were saved by a 97-yard touchdown drive that Crimson Tide fans won't soon forget.

Young completed 4 of 10 passes on the drive, and all moved the chains. The game-tying touchdown pass might have been Young's best throw of the season, a jump ball completed to Ja'Corey Brooks.

2. A long touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. No, the other one.

Jameson Williams catching long touchdown passes from Young wasn't exactly a rare occurrence. In fact, Williams had eight touchdown catches of 50-plus yards thrown by Young.

That total included two in the SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia. While the 55-yard touchdown by Williams from Young in the third quarter gave the Tide a two-score lead it would not relinquish, it was the 67-yard touchdown pass to Williams early in the second quarter that (ahem) turned the tide of the game. At the time, Georgia led 10-0 and looked comfortable. Any comfort ended after this play, and the tone was set for the rest of the game.

3. Running the option?

In the first half of the SEC title game, Young made a 'Wow!' play that did not include Williams. This time, it was his scrambling ability.

Young evaded a closing pocket and broke away from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker before making an option-style pitch to Brian Robinson, who earned a first down.

Not as meaningful as the first two plays, but his athletic ability shined.

4. TD pass on the run against Arkansas

Young showed off the footwork two weeks earlier against Arkansas, when he made another scramble-and-flip pass to Christian Leary, who sprinted into the end zone for a touchdown.

It mattered a bit too, because the Razorbacks made a game of it in the fourth quarter before falling 42-35.

5. Tennessee first down run

Flashback to the Tennessee game in October, and the first drive of the game. Young made three Vols defenders miss en route to a 13-yard first down gain inside the red zone.

Young totaled just 41 rushing yards this year, but his scramble ability sets him apart from other passers.

