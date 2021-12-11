Why evidence in the death of 12-year-old might not be allowed during murder trial

An appeals court judge has ruled that damning evidence police confiscated while investigating the 2019 starvation and beating death of a 12-year-old boy in Bloomington can't be used during his father's murder trial.

That same evidence — cellphone pictures showing the boy restrained in a motel bathtub, restraint devices, chains, locks and a canine shock collar — was the basis for the case against the boy's stepmother, who pleaded guilty to murder this summer and got a 65-year prison sentence.

Twelve-year-old Eduardo Posso's skeletal body was covered with bruises when his father carried him into IU Health Bloomington Hospital's emergency room about 3 a.m. on May 24, 2019, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

The coroner ruled the child had been beaten and starved over time. He weighed just 50 pounds.

His father and stepmother, Luis Posso and Dayan Medina-Flores, were charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement and battery resulting in injury to a child younger than 14.

This past July, Monroe Circuit Judge Christine Talley Haseman sentenced 27-year-old Medina-Flores to a 65-year prison term. She pleaded guilty to murder, and the other charges, and also a petition for life in prison without parole, were dismissed.

The family, from Myakka, Florida, included three younger children. At the time the boy died, they had been staying for several days at a Bloomington motel while they posted flyers advertising a circus coming to town.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office has asked the state attorney general's office to transfer Luis Posso's case to the Indiana Supreme Court for further review of the admissibility of the evidence; chief deputy prosecutor Jeff Kehr said they are waiting to hear back. "It’s their sole discretion whether transfer is sought in a criminal case," Kehr said.

He said it's not likely Medina-Flores's case would be affected by the recent appeals court ruling.

"She would have to make her own challenge to the admissibility of evidence, and she gave up her right to do that when she (pleaded) guilty and the court accepted her plea," Kehr said when asked about the stepmother's case.

In their petition to the appeals court, Monroe County public defenders Justin Roddye and Kyle Dugger argued that sheriff's office investigators did not fully inform Luis Posso that he could seek the advice of an attorney when they asked to search the motel room, the family's van and his cellphone content.

Haseman had ruled against them, and the lawyers appealed.

"We reverse the trial court’s denial of Posso’s motion to suppress the evidence seized during the searches of his motel room, van, and cellphone," the appeals court ruling says.

Posso's lawyers filed a motion to suppress the evidence seized during the searches, "arguing that under the Indiana Constitution, he was entitled to the presence and advice of counsel before he made the decision to sign the consent forms, and he was not advised of this right," the ruling states.

Posso, 34, signed a consent to search and handed a detective his unlocked cellphone.

"I’ll have you sign a piece of paper if it’s OK with you that explains that you have the right to require me to get a search warrant ... but if you just want to go ahead and sign the paper then I won’t have to get a search warrant. It can help speed things up a little bit," a detective said.

"I don’t understand what it’s for, but yes sir." Posso responded. "I don’t care."

The detective continued. "I have to make sure you understand. And I know this is hard, I know this is not the thing you’re caring about right now, but you have the right to not allow me to look through the room you guys are staying in. You have the right to ask me to get a search warrant."

The three-judge appeals court panel agreed that police should have taken further steps and mentioned legal counsel to the suspect.

"Searches of a home or a vehicle ordinarily require officers to specify what they are looking for and their reasons for believing that the suspect had those items in their home or in their vehicle," the ruling states.

"A person who consents to a search gives up those protections and subjects herself to a general search without probable cause. Because a person in custody may not fully appreciate the magnitude of what is at stake when authorizing police to freely search a home or a vehicle, we require police to explicitly inform persons in custody of their rights under our Constitution."

A court hearing in the case is scheduled next month.

