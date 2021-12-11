Three thoughts on the Kraken’s struggles this week

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. The season is not over, but they certainly made it about eleventeen jillion percent harder on themselves last Sunday night, didn’t they? Looking for some hope? Something to cling to? Well, if the Steelers somehow find a way to beat Baltimore this weekend, the Browns will be in a position where a victory over the Ravens *next* Sunday at First Energy Stadium would then put them 1 game off the lead in the AFC North. It would also put them in pretty good position for any potential division tiebreakers, since they still have games with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati ahead of them. So, you know, there’s your dose of happiness, sunshine and Pop Tarts for this Bye Week. … Ashley Wilkes was a wiener. … Everything said before was true, 100%. With all of that stipulated, it’s rather difficult to find any concrete evidence to point to that says this particular squad will reel off at least 3 or 4 victories probably needed to secure a playoff spot when the 2021 NFL regular season concludes. It's just where we are right now. …

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO