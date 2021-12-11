Bloomington teen charged with plotting to kill 14 people connected to his conviction

A 19-year-old Bloomington man convicted of attacking a girl with a knife at an Indiana University music school camp in 2019 was charged Friday with conspiracy to commit murder in a related case.

The allegation came, court records show, after police learned of the teen's apparent attempt to hire a fellow inmate to torture, disable and kill 14 people be blames for his plight.

Among the targeted individuals on a list the inmate provided to police are the victim's parents, defense witnesses, two prosecutors and a journalist who covered the case.

Court records filed on Friday indicate that Dongwook Ko provided a hit list and a map to his cellmate at the Clay County Detention Center. Ko believed the 39-year-old man was a gang member who would arrange the killings for him.

The man said Ko offered to pay $20,000 for the torture and killing of the people on the list.

The charge filed Dec. 10 by the Clay County prosecutor is based on Ko's alleged plan to have the victim's father killed, in which Ko is charged with providing a map of where the man lived and worked in Bloomington.

The probable-cause affidavit in the case contends that Ko told his cellmate he would arrange to post the man's $2,500 bail so he could get released and carry out the murders with help from the man's uncle.

Ko's mother has been depositing cash into the man's jail commissary account, police said, at her son's request.

Capital letters after each intended victim's name — TOS, SOS or DOS — indicated whether the person was to be "terminated on site, smashed on site or disabled on site," the detective in the case wrote in the affidavit.

As the investigation into Ko's plot continued, his cellmate agreed to wear a recording device while talking with Ko about carrying out the plan. Investigators let the cellmate use an iPad to call his uncle to arrange the murders, but the person on the other end of the call was actually a sheriff's department detective playing a role.

Ko reportedly told the "uncle" on the call to start at the top of the list — the victim's father was the first name — and then work his way through the others in order. He provided disturbing details, indicating that some victims were to be tortured.

According to the affidavit, Ko said the father of the girl he attacked should be murdered in a manner that is "fast and painful," and that the girl's mother should be the next one killed.

Ko pleaded guilty last month to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon in a case where charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, strangulation and battery were dismissed through a plea agreement.

Instead of sentencing Ko to prison, Monroe Circuit Judge Darcie Fawcett put him on eight years of home detention, followed by two years on probation. She also ordered psychological treatment.

But just days after the sentence was imposed on Nov. 3, immigration agents picked Ko up at his mother's Kensington Park home and took him into custody.

Because he had been convicted of a felony, Ko's temporary U.S. residency visa was revoked. He was ordered deported to South Korea, where he is a legal resident, and has been held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention order at the Clay County Jail in Brazil, 48 miles northwest of Bloomington.

He was awaiting deportation when the alleged murder plot came to light.

Now, Ko will stay in Indiana to face the murder conspiracy charge, which carries a possible prison term of 10 to 30 years and a fine up to $10,000.

The Monroe County Probation Department has filed a petition to revoke Ko's home confinement because he violated its terms by being charged with a felony. That means Judge Fawcett could order Ko to state prison to serve the eight-year criminal confinement sentence.

During Ko's sentencing hearing, Fawcett had cited concerns for his welfare and mental health status in imposing no prison time. The prosecutor in the case requested a 12-year prison sentence for Ko.

He claimed the attack against the 13-year-old girl as she played her violin alone in a Merrill Hall practice room at the IU Jacobs School of Music's prestigious Summer String Academy was a prank that got out of hand. Ko knew the girl because both had been students at the camp in 2018.

The victim's mother said Ko should have gone to prison for the attack against her daughter, calling detention at home "not part of a punishment that parents expect when their 13-year-old daughter is strangled, beaten, and stabbed and slashed more than a dozen times in a premeditated crime."

