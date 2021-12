URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO