If the playoffs started today, the Washington Football Team would be one of the 14 teams still playing football. Thanks to three straight wins, the most recent being a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a little help from around the league, Washington finds itself in the No. 7 seed with six games left on the schedule. After playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec., 5, Washington will close things out with five straight games against division opponents.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO