Allegan prosecutor charges 4 students with making threats

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
ALLEGAN — In the heightened environment of worry following the Oxford High School shooting of Nov. 30, jokes about carrying out a shooting at a school are no laughing matter, police and prosecutors are warning Allegan County parents.

Consequences have already resulted for four kids at Allegan County schools that have been charged with making false threats of terrorism in the last week by the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office.

Whether or not the minors, whose ages and schools were not identified by the prosecutor's office, intended to carry out the threats or made them as an excuse to get out of school, law enforcement said they are taking a "zero tolerance approach."

"Any threat, real or implied, against a school, students, or staff is a crime and will be handled as such by law enforcement and my office," Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch and Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker wrote in a Dec. 9 letter to the parents of Allegan County schoolchildren. "Such crimes can be verbal, written, or posted on-line. It is not a defense to claim the threat is a joke, a hoax, or a way to have the school closed."

Koch told The Sentinel it didn't appear any of the four charged "had the means" to carry out the alleged threats at the time.

Still, police take every threat seriously.

"You don't know when there may be the means to carry these out," Koch said. "The safety and security of our students is so important, when one of these threats comes about there is a massive response from schools and from law enforcement who need to mobilize to investigate [...] It affects a great many people in our community."

The 15-year-old Oxford student's shooting rampage, which killed four students and wounded seven others, affected schools across the state that closed out of caution as so-called "copy-cat" threats were investigated.

In the Detroit area, dozens of children as young as 9 years old have been charged with crimes related to threats of violence at their schools, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Koch and Baker's letter notes that not only are there serious criminal consequences to making threats, ranging from misdemeanors to 20-year felonies, students may have to disclose these convictions when they apply for college and college scholarships, jobs and housing, affecting future plans.

"I encourage you to talk to you(r) students about the appropriate use of social media and the lasting consequences of making such threats," the letter reads. "By working together, we can provide our children the safe schools they deserve."

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

